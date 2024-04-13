Gigi Hadid Has a Message For Ryan Reynolds After He's Spotted Wearing Her Brand

Model Gigi Hadid certainly appreciates Ryan Reynolds’ support of her fashion brand, but that doesn't mean she's above poking a little harmless fun at the actor and entrepreneur as well.

On April 12, Hadid re-shared a photo Reynolds posted on Instagram of the actor wearing a $566.79 cardigan from her clothing line Guest in Residence to her Instagram stories.

"Thank you mostly because we collectively, as a team, geek out every time you wear GIR," Hadid wrote across the re-post, tagging the Deadpool actor. "You will ever look like Blake in it… but you know this & I find you a more useful friend of the brand because you love trying all the new prices and she’s been wearing the same shirt from two winters ago through every season."

Not one to leave anyone out, Hadid also tagged Reynolds' wife, actress Blake Lively, adding: "Your spring package is on the way please try a cotton blend."

Famous people low-key roasting other famous people? We love to see it.

Gigi Hadid poking fun at actor Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram: @gigihadid)

As the model alluded to in her Instagram post, this is far from the first time Reynolds has sported Hadid's fashion brand. In December 2023, Reynolds posted a mirror selfie to his Instagram stories showing the actor sporting a $793 dark gray tweed work shirt.



Reynolds decided to layer the shirt over a white t-shirt and paired the look with black-framed glassed.

“My friend @gigihadid makes damn nice clothes,” Reynolds wrote in the caption at the time, tagging Hadid’s clothing brand like any decent friend would.

Forever the appreciative entrepreneur, Hadid responded to Reynolds' public shout-out.

"I like my friends cozy," she commented. "Thank u brother 🥹.”

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid attend a Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Runway Show at the American Stock Exchange in the Financial District on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has been friends with the famous couple for some time. According to Us Weekly, she met Reynolds and Lively via Taylor Swift in 2015.

“Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group," Hadid captioned a throwback picture of her and Lively shared via her Instagram Story in August 2023, the outlet reported at the time.

“Lots-o-angel babies later, u are a magical friend and mamma—protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!" the caption continued. "Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad. Thank you for your light and example sister @blakelively. Wishing you the best year yet. U know ily!”