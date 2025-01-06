Glen Powell "Smells Really Good," According to Colman Domingo
We're infinitely jealous.
There are many reasons to be jealous of Colman Domingo: the multi-talented, multi-hyphenate can sing, dance, act, and will soon be directing his Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney in an upcoming film (more details on that later). And while at the Golden Globes, the Best Actor in a Drama nominee (for Sing Sing) gave us all another reason to feel a dollop or two of envy: he got to hug Glen Powell.
And guess what? He smells "pretty good."
In an interview with E! News on the red carpet, Domingo spilled the beans on several things—including the fact that he next wants to work with the Internet's Current Favorite Boyfriend, Glen Powell.
"I'm dying to work with Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, and I'm dying to work with Glen Powell," Domingo noted, looking sharp in a polka dot shirt and a checkered Louis Vuitton scarf-turned-pussy-bow. After the red carpet host cooed (like us all), he noted "Oh I just hugged him, he smells pretty good!"
Elsewhere on the carpet, Powell himself was looking like a true Movie Star of the highest order, in Tom Cruise-ian shades and an all-black suit and shirt look (complete with cummerbund).
And the rest of Hollywood noticed, too. "Glen Powell, what a year you've had—you were in everything," explained host Nikki Glaser during her opening monologue. Including, Glaser added, "in my head when I'm having sex with my boyfriend. See you later tonight. Thank you so much for the assist."
As for Domingo's other enviable moments, he also noted that he's, "going to direct [Sydney Sweeney] in a film about Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. It's an unrequited love story."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
And apparently it was Sweeney who asked Domingo to direct the film (she had already secured the rights of the story as a producer).
"I feel like we're going to be a match made in heaven," he noted. And we couldn't agree more. Now, should Powell play Frank Sinatra?
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Mikey Madison Is Manifesting a Win With Her Golden Globes Gown
The 'Anora' actress was dripping in gold for her first Golden Globes appearance.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Angelina Jolie Makes Her Triumphant Return to the Golden Globes in a Crystallized Sheer Naked Gown
Her McQueen dress looks like thousands of diamond chain necklaces strung together.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Nicole Kidman Goes Completely Backless at the Golden Globes
Babygirl has arrived!
By Brooke Knappenberger Published