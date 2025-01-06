Glen Powell "Smells Really Good," According to Colman Domingo

There are many reasons to be jealous of Colman Domingo: the multi-talented, multi-hyphenate can sing, dance, act, and will soon be directing his Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney in an upcoming film (more details on that later). And while at the Golden Globes, the Best Actor in a Drama nominee (for Sing Sing) gave us all another reason to feel a dollop or two of envy: he got to hug Glen Powell.

And guess what? He smells "pretty good."

In an interview with E! News on the red carpet, Domingo spilled the beans on several things—including the fact that he next wants to work with the Internet's Current Favorite Boyfriend, Glen Powell.

"I'm dying to work with Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, and I'm dying to work with Glen Powell," Domingo noted, looking sharp in a polka dot shirt and a checkered Louis Vuitton scarf-turned-pussy-bow. After the red carpet host cooed (like us all), he noted "Oh I just hugged him, he smells pretty good!"

Elsewhere on the carpet, Powell himself was looking like a true Movie Star of the highest order, in Tom Cruise-ian shades and an all-black suit and shirt look (complete with cummerbund).

And the rest of Hollywood noticed, too. "Glen Powell, what a year you've had—you were in everything," explained host Nikki Glaser during her opening monologue. Including, Glaser added, "in my head when I'm having sex with my boyfriend. See you later tonight. Thank you so much for the assist."

As for Domingo's other enviable moments, he also noted that he's, "going to direct [Sydney Sweeney] in a film about Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. It's an unrequited love story."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And apparently it was Sweeney who asked Domingo to direct the film (she had already secured the rights of the story as a producer).

"I feel like we're going to be a match made in heaven," he noted. And we couldn't agree more. Now, should Powell play Frank Sinatra?