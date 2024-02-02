Here’s Who Taylor Swift Is Sitting Next To at The 2024 Grammys

It's official: We know who Taylor Swift will be sitting next to during the 2024 Grammys.



In a new TikTok video, CBS shared some behind-the-scenes footage before music's greatest night kicks off on Sunday, February 4, at 8:00 p.m. EST.



In the video, the camera pans to one table and its seating arrangements, showing fans that Taylor Swift is going to be sitting next to none other than Lana Del Rey during the night's celebratory festivities.



"TAYLOR & LANA TOGETHER!" one Eagle-eyed fan wrote in the comment section.



"TAYLANA IS ALIVE AND BREATHING!" another commented.



"CBS knew who we wanted to see sitting with Taylor," one fan wrote.

While Swift's newfound relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has dominated headlines and our collective consciousness, Swift will not be attending the Grammys alongside her new beau.



"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for," Kelce said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. "But I think I've got practice on Sunday."



While Swift attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Kelce will be preparing for Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



"Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we’ve got in a week," Kelce added.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce preparing for the Super Bowl during the Grammys isn't the only scheduling conflict plaguing the power couple.



Swift is scheduled to perform in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10 as part of the international leg of her "Eras Tour." In other words, she will be on stage across the globe the night before her boyfriend plays in the 2024 Super Bowl.



Thankfully, as CBS reports, it's not impossible for Swift to both perform in Tokyo and travel to Las Vegas, Nevada in time for the NFL's biggest night of the year.



A flight from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nevada is approximately 13 hours long , and thanks to the 17-hour time difference if Swift leaves after her concert on the 10th it will be possible for her to arrive in Las Vegas on Saturday night with hours to spare before the big game.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift is nominated for seven Grammys this year, including record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance for "Anti-Hero."