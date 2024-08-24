Hailey and Justin Bieber Announce the Arrival of Their First Child
The proud parents shared their new addition's name!
Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber are officially parents!
On Friday, Sat. 23, the singer and pop star announced the arrival of his first child with a simple-yet-sweet Instagram post, featuring a photograph of the new addition's tiny newborn foot (so cute!) and his wife's hand holding those adorable little toes.
"WELCOME HOME," the singer captioned the post, before sharing his son's name. "JACK BLUES BIEBER."
Proud new mom Hailey Bieber shared her husband's post on her Instagram Stories, writing her own miniature caption: "Jack Blues," along with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.
While the proud new parents have not shared any additional details regarding their newborn—including the date and time he was born, height, weight, etc.—some excited family members have posted their own public congratulations online and via social media.
"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey," Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"
"Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family," Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's dad, wrote and while re-posting Mallette's original tweet.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May. At the time, according to, Entertainment Tonight, “Hailey was a little over six months pregnant."
In July, insiders close to the couple shared how the new parents were spending their last few solo days and weeks together (and with close friends and family members) as they prepared for their newborn's arrival.
“(They're) spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time.”
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
The source went on to say that the couple was "feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date."
“They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before," the insider continued. "They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be.”
Prior to the arrival of their little one, the same source said that new dad Justin Bieber was busy "doing little things to take care of Hailey, whether it’s satisfying her pregnancy cravings, massaging her feet, or treating her to nice dinners."
“He’s at her beck and call and the sky is the limit," they added. "Whatever she needs, he’s sure to get.” (Let's hope, in the postpartum period, that doting continues!)
Congratulations to the happy couple and proud new parents!
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
