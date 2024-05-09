It’s Official—Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant with Her First Child

After over five years of marriage (they will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in September), Hailey and Justin Bieber are expanding their family, Hailey announced today on Instagram.
Hailey posted a video from their vow renewal where she “wears a long, lacy white dress and a veil, highlighting her growing bump,” People writes. “She also included a few photos, standing with Justin in a field. Placing his arms around her belly, Justin stands behind her, showing off their matching wedding rings.”
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)
A photo posted by on
With images that powerful, who needs words? Her caption was kept simple—just tagging Justin, who she married in September 2018 after a two month engagement. (The two initially married in a New York City courthouse but later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of their loved ones in Bluffton, South Carolina.)
The two renewed their vows in Hawaii, People reports; Hailey wore a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello veil and dress for the occasion.
The internet constantly has something to say about the Biebers—and lately, it’s been that their marriage was in trouble. Hailey has firmly put that to rest through social media posts, and in interviews has addressed those other rumors: pregnancy speculation. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she told GQ Hype last October. “There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a shit.’” She added, candidly, “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”
To that point, there’s no indication as of yet as to how far along Hailey is or when she might be due—and if we are, indeed, the absolute last to know.
Hailey has addressed raising her kids out of the spotlight, but admitted that is “probably totally unavoidable,” she said, per People. “That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure.” (Oh, you know, only one of the most famous singers of this era in music.) Despite any trepidation, Hailey said that motherhood “is something that I look forward to,” adding “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.” She added “And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let’s just let it be that.” Fair.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
For his part, Justin has long said he wanted to start a family with Hailey, but noted as far back as a December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was respecting his wife’s timeline on the matter: “I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few.”
When DeGeneres asked why the couple was waiting, Justin said “There’s not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think…she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.” (Hailey, a model, also launched the popular skincare brand Rhode in 2022.)
One year before ultimately announcing her pregnancy, Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023 that she very much wanted to have a child with Justin. “I literally cry about this all the time!” she said. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”
Congratulations to the Biebers—this is wonderful news.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Royal Biographers Claim King Charles Wasn’t Interested in the “Media Circus” or “PR Opportunity” Surrounding a Meetup with Prince Harry
Even the Archbishop of Canterbury has weighed in on this culturally pervasive matter, which has captivated attention this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'Selling the OC' Is Officially Down 3 Fan-Favorite Agents—Will It Get Renewed for Season 4?
There have been some major cast shake-ups since season 3 was filmed.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Even the Possibility of Meghan Markle Writing a Memoir Similar to ‘Spare’ Apparently “Fills King Charles with Horror”
After the idea of a follow up to Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir was squashed, “the focus has now switched to Meghan,” royal author Tom Quinn said.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Calls Husband Justin Bieber a "Pretty Crier" After He Posts Selfies With Tears
The post comes amid split rumors, which Hailey has shut down.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Tells the World Her Marriage to Justin Is Fine—Through Literal Easter Eggs
The personalized eggs convey a message much deeper than just their names.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Justin Bieber Was Asked to Perform With Usher at the Super Bowl But "Wasn't Feeling It"
Usher performing at the Super Bowl, Justin Bieber at a hockey game.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Apparently Works Because of Three Major Reasons
The Biebers are five years into marriage and are “in a good place” after navigating “growing pains.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Just In Case You Thought There Was Trouble In Paradise with the Biebers, Let These Photos Speak for Themselves
Divorce rumors? What divorce rumors?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are a Mixture of Friendly Smiles and Rude Gestures at Lakers Game
The BFFs exhibited a wide range of interactions with the ever-present cameras.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears $16,000 Worth of Body Jewelry—Oh, and a Bikini, Too
While your eyes linger on the jewelry, don't miss her clever product placement in the photo.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank
Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Barbados with the Biebers and other mutual friends.
By Fleurine Tideman Published