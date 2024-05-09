It’s Official—Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant with Her First Child

After over five years of marriage (they will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in September), Hailey and Justin Bieber are expanding their family, Hailey announced today on Instagram .

Hailey posted a video from their vow renewal where she “wears a long, lacy white dress and a veil, highlighting her growing bump,” People writes. “She also included a few photos, standing with Justin in a field. Placing his arms around her belly, Justin stands behind her, showing off their matching wedding rings.”

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

With images that powerful, who needs words? Her caption was kept simple—just tagging Justin, who she married in September 2018 after a two month engagement. (The two initially married in a New York City courthouse but later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of their loved ones in Bluffton, South Carolina.)

The two renewed their vows in Hawaii, People reports; Hailey wore a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello veil and dress for the occasion.

The internet constantly has something to say about the Biebers—and lately, it’s been that their marriage was in trouble. Hailey has firmly put that to rest through social media posts, and in interviews has addressed those other rumors: pregnancy speculation. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she told GQ Hype last October. “There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a shit.’” She added, candidly, “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

The Biebers shared some absolutely gorgeous images to announce Hailey's pregnancy. (Image credit: Instagram)

To that point, there’s no indication as of yet as to how far along Hailey is or when she might be due—and if we are, indeed, the absolute last to know.

Hailey has addressed raising her kids out of the spotlight, but admitted that is “probably totally unavoidable,” she said, per People. “That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure.” (Oh, you know, only one of the most famous singers of this era in music.) Despite any trepidation, Hailey said that motherhood “is something that I look forward to,” adding “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.” She added “And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let’s just let it be that.” Fair.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will be the first child for the Biebers, who have been married for over five years. They will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in September. (Image credit: Instagram)

For his part, Justin has long said he wanted to start a family with Hailey, but noted as far back as a December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was respecting his wife’s timeline on the matter: “I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few.”

When DeGeneres asked why the couple was waiting, Justin said “There’s not really an issue. But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think…she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.” (Hailey, a model, also launched the popular skincare brand Rhode in 2022.)

The couple dated from 2015 to 2017 before splitting up, only to reunite and marry after a two month engagement in 2018. (Image credit: Instagram)

One year before ultimately announcing her pregnancy, Hailey told The Sunday Times in May 2023 that she very much wanted to have a child with Justin. “I literally cry about this all the time!” she said. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Congratulations to the Biebers—this is wonderful news.