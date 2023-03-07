Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend the Coronation or Not, It's a "Lose-Lose Situation," Royal Expert Says

Just two months before King Charles III's coronation on May 6, we still don't know whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance—though we now know they have officially been invited.

"Harry and Meghan released a statement regarding the coronation with interesting wording, and based on the context of an email exchange it seems they are working on the logistics of attending the coronation and deciding on what capacity that would take," royal expert Christine Ross told Marie Claire on March 6.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

Refusing to answer the million-dollar question, the spokesperson added, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

I'm thinking the Sussexes' next Netflix project should be a soap-style drama, because that is one serious cliffhanger.

Anyway, for Ross, there is no right answer as to whether or not the Sussexes should show face at the historical event.

"It really is a lose-lose situation: If they attend, they risk being booed and being unwelcome; if they don't attend, they are seen as cruel and selfish," she said.

"It would take a great deal of planning and diplomacy to attend in the best way possible. Their best bet is to attend in the quietest and most private capacity, eschewing any processions down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in favor of a private entrance and a hard-to-spot seat."

Harry and Meghan have had a fraught relationship with the Royal Family since they left the U.K., but things took a turn for the worse after the publication of Spare in January. Still, it feels unlikely that the duke would want to miss his father's coronation. As ever: We shall see.