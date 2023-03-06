Prince William "Feels Very Strongly" About Whether Prince Harry Attends the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims

Princes William and Harry's relationship is not in a good place these days, and it's not about to get better anytime soon, apparently.

While King Charles has officially extended a coronation invitation to Harry and Meghan Markle, there's no word yet on whether they will actually choose to attend.

If they do, Prince William is unlikely to be very pleased about it—especially considering the number of revelations his younger brother made about him in his explosive memoir Spare.

"There's no doubt he feels very strongly," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly.

"Charles is a symbol of national unity of course as the monarch and the invitation comes from him. So as far as William is concerned, it's a terribly deep rift and I don't see it being mended. Also, remember, Harry's threatened another book—you know, 800 pages. It's a threat! So you can't ignore things like that."

Indeed, Harry told The Telegraph in January that Spare had to be cut down to 416 pages from the original 800. "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out," he said.

The Duke of Sussex didn't sound like he was willing to publish the extra material, so this being a threat is Fitzwilliams' opinion more than it is a fact at this stage.

The royal said, "there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me."

Harry has said he wants a family reconciliation, but as things stand, he's sadly about as far from getting it as he's ever been. It's unclear how this state of affairs bodes for the coronation.