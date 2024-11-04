'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis Explains How the Young Cast Avoided "Pitfalls of Being a Child Actor"
They were super tight-knit.
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, has explained how he thinks the movies' young cast avoided the "pitfalls of being a child actor"—and what he had to say was pretty heartwarming.
"One of the questions that was asked earlier about the pitfalls of being a child actor that we seem to have avoided, I would posit that a large degree of that was because we were all there together," Lewis said during an appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con on Nov. 3 (via People). "Frequently, you hear many stories of how they were the sole actor in that movie and having to carry that movie on their own and all of the pressures and anxieties that come with that. Whereas, we were all kind together."
He added, "a lot of the fears that we had were all shared" and said that nobody else can understand exactly "what we went through and how it affected our personal lives except each other."
Lewis played a Hogwarts student alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and many more young people.
A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)
A photo posted by on
Looking back now, 13 years on from the last Harry Potter movie premiere, the most important thing for Lewis are the friendships he made along the way.
"It's one of the things that I've carried with me is those friendships," he said. "I don't go back and read the books. One of the only things that I still kind of hold onto is those relationships that we forged throughout those films."
Childhood stardom has been under the microscope lately, with many former child stars speaking out about how their lives suffered as a result of finding fame at such a young age.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The latest example of this came courtesy of Demi Lovato, who recently released the documentary Child Star, on which celebs including Raven-Symoné, Drew Barrymore and Kenan Thompson tell their stories.
Off the back of this film, Lovato is advocating for "protections" for young people in the entertainment industry, so that future generations don't go through what she and the other stars of the film went through.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Says Men Wanting to Go to Space Is a "Red Flag," And Grimes Concurs
Grimes famously dated Elon Musk on and off for years.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hugh Jackman Has Entered the Martha Stewart-Ryan Reynolds Feud Chat
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez "Spectacular" Amid Divorce
There's clearly still a lot of love between them.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Daniel Radcliffe Thanks His "Love" Erin Darke After Tonys Win, Has Internet in Floods of Tears
He's done it again.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Daniel Radcliffe Is "Really Sad" Over J.K. Rowling Transphobic Rhetoric
Radcliffe is a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Emma Watson Used Her Prada Heel to Crush Cocktail Ice
She's practical!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Tom Felton Just Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad, So Let's Just Say His Father Heard About This
Adorable—um, I mean, evil!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Emma Watson Shared a Pretty Epic Tale of Saving a Mouse From Her Cat and Dog on Instagram
Amazing effort for someone who doesn't really use social media.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Are Obsessed With Emma Watson and Lewis Capaldi's "Unexpected, Wholesome" Wimbledon Hangout
Me too!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Emma Watson Just Got Super Candid About Turning 33: "It Takes a Village"
She's learned a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Rupert Grint Revealed His Daughter Has Her Own Harry Potter Robes: "Gryffindor, Obviously"
Stop, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published