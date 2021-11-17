A 'Harry Potter' Reunion Is Really, Truly Happening

Remember when the Harry Potter reunion was nothing but a rumor, and I didn't let any of you get your hopes up? Well, you officially have permission to get those hopes up real high, because IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING, PEOPLE.

Several original cast members have confirmed the news on Instagram, and fans everywhere are skipping with glee (or at least that's what I'm imagining them doing). First up is Emma Watson, who posted an official teaser for the special, which will celebrate 20 years since the first movie came out (the actual anniversary was on Nov. 16). "Had to break out the Time-Turner one last time for this… #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming only on @hbomax," Watson wrote.

Next is Tom "POTTAH" Felton, who tried hard to relate to his American fans, writing, "is this what school homecoming is like? mark your calendars for New Years Day #returntohogwarts , streaming on @hbomax x"

Matthew Lewis, AKA Neville Longbottom, shared the teaser with the caption, "This New Year’s Day… we’re putting the band back together. #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming only on @HBOMax. International release coming soon."

No word from Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe isn't on Instagram, but both are listed in the credits at the end of the teaser. Also involved are Helena Bonham-Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Imelda Staunton, Bonnie Wright and so many more.

Watson also posted the most adorable throwback pics from the cast—one of herself and trusty acolytes Radcliffe and Grint, and one with what looks like the wholeee cast and crew. "Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know," she wrote, making us all tear up just a little bit.

She continued, "I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.

"Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

"I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too - I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked.

"Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. Lots to look forward to."