And Now, Helena Bonham Carter Being Fabulous

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, Helena Bonham Carter went to the London premiere of the film "One Life" and someone took a photo. And now we're publishing it here for you to see. Isn't that fun?
Helena Bonham Carter: the woman who once got drunk and tried to convince Prince William to be her daughter's godfather? The Crown's Princess Margaret of a certain age? The woman who told Megan Markle to ignore the trolls? Yes, that very one.
I'm sorry, did you need another reason to gaze upon the glory that is one of the greatest human treasures of our time? Was there something that was somehow lacking for you in this image? This photo of a fantastically talented woman in her '50s just showing up somewhere is not enough of a hook for you to continue reading? What's wrong with you?
I mean, just look at her! I'm 37 and I wish I looked like this NOW. The unbothered attitude? The effortlessly chic hair? The "alright well got on with it and just take the photo already" look in her eyes? The comfortable/practical shoes (not pictured)?
If you can't appreciate Helena Bonham Carter simply being Helena Bonham Carter, you may be a lost cause, my friends. She is like if Miss Frizzle and Miss Havisham had a baby; if a black cat and Persephone herself concocted a human form to co-inhabit; she has mastered the art of "no fucks given" and I, for one, think that should be celebrated.
Anyway, I hope Helena Bonham Carter and her appreciators are having a good day.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Alicia Lutes is a writer—all kinds—based in Los Angeles, who has written extensively on culture, entertainment, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, and more. Previously, she was Managing Editor at Nerdist, as well as creator/former host of the web series Fangirling. She has been known to perform comedy and is also her own grandpa, so biographies are incredibly hard for her.
-
Charli XCX's Song "Speed Drive" Took the Top Spot on Her Own Spotify Wrapped
Relatable.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Kim Kardashian Reflects on What a Fluke Her Family’s Fame Is
“We scammed the system.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Olivia Colman Looks Like a Different Person With an Icy Blonde Pixie
She showed off the new hair color at the "Wonka" world premiere.
By Sophia Vilensky