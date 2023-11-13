Hilarie Burton of “One Tree Hill” Boldly Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Get Engaged—and Soon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce certainly looked to be massively loved up this weekend as Kelce flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina (no small trek) to see his girlfriend perform as a part of her successful Eras Tour. First public photos of the couple kissing? Check. Changed lyrics to reflect her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend? Check. Singing about falling in love? Check. Kelce reacting adorably to it all? Check.

But One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton is taking it a step further, predicting that the world’s most famous couple will be engaged soon—by May, to be specific. (That’s six months from now, if you’re counting.) “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….,” she wrote on X (you know, the platform formerly known as Twitter) yesterday. “And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

When a social media user pointed out that Swift has “never done that for any other guy” (referring to changing song lyrics onstage to pay homage to someone), Burton responded “Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!”

Burton then took a moment to shout out her husband, fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “Just saying…strong @JDMorgan energy,” she wrote. “Get a man who lights up when you win.”

Enter Morgan into the chat, who wrote “I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship. And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of em. I know that feeling they have right now…I’ve had it for 15 years, and it’s a good one.” Burton replied, “My dude. I’m over here grinning. Hahaha. Come home so I can make you look at internet cuteness while we drink coffee in the kitchen!!!!”

Kelce is back in Kansas City now, preparing for the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles one week from today. And, just as he supported her this weekend, Swift has been supporting Kelce all football season, first attending a game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 24, and attending multiple games since—sometimes bringing her famous friends with her.