If You’re Going to Insult Ice Spice’s Custom Dolce & Gabbana, You’re Going to Hear Some Sharp Words From Her

One simply does not criticize custom Dolce & Gabbana, mmmkay? In a reminder that we should all remember that celebrities are people, too (and could come across a cowardly keyboard cowboy comment every now and then), Ice Spice happened upon a tweet of a fan (term said loosely) expressing their disapproval of the dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday on social media.
“I wish her stylist would try harder,” they wrote. “Same lace bodysuit back to back.”
Ice Spice—whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston—“didn’t take too kindly to the message, adding one of her own,” People reports.
“Lets see u b— in custom dolce,” she wrote in response.
On the red carpet, she “stunned in a long-sleeved, floor-length, sheer black dress,” People reports. “Underneath, she wore a matching black bra and panty set.”
The next day, Ice apparently had a change of heart about her response to the tweet, writing on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) “Srry 4 bein a meanie I was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :’P,” she posted.
Back in January, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced on Today that her debut LP would be released this year—and gave insight into the project’s title and what it meant to her.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s called Y2K. I was [born on Y2K] and that’s why I decided to name it that”—referring to her (incredibly cool) birthdate of January 1, 2000. This millennium knew we needed her!
As for her awards season style—and keeping in theme with her aforementioned record—Ice wore a 2000s-inspired Baby Phat outfit to the Grammys last month. The line, owned by Kimora Lee Simmons, recently relaunched after it originally debuted in 1999. Ice’s “denim two-piece consisted of a furry jacket and a skirt that featured a sexy slit in the middle and a train with distressed edges,” People writes.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
