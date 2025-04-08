Beyoncé Abandons Her 'Cowboy Carter' Aesthetic for a Posh White Blazer Dress at Her Cécred Beauty Event

Dressing for the business that pays her.

beyonce wears a white blazer dress to cecred event at ulta
(Image credit: Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock)
Method dressing has, in the past couple of years, become the red carpet norm. After the press runs of Dune Pt. 2, Wicked, and Barbie, it reached a fever pitch of near-ubiquity. And as a result, the concept has now stretched to other industries, with business-owners like Beyoncé dressing to match their product packaging.

On April 7, the pop star attended a beauty event celebrating her hair care line, Cécred, which officially launched at Ulta earlier this week. Like any good entrepreneur, she chose a look that mimicked the brand's famously minimalist components.

Beyoncé's themed attire included crisp workwear in varying shades of ivory. She wore a cream-colored blazer dress with satin lapels from Wardrobe.NYC, which she layered it over a white button-down and necktie. With the help of her longtime stylist, Shiona Turini, she then draped a matching duster coat over her shoulders for maximum impact.

beyonce wears a white blazer dress to cecred event

Beyoncé dressed all in Cécred white for the brand's Ulta launch.

(Image credit: Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

Wool Blazer Minidress
Wardrobe.NYC
Wool Blazer Minidress

On her feet, the "16 Carriages" singer wore ankle-strap pumps from Aquazzura and rounded out the 'fit with a pair of aviator sunglasses—a casual reminder that even in professional dress, Beyoncé is still the epitome of cool. Beyond that, the only other remnant of her signature Western style was her gold chrome manicure, which acted as a subtle nod to her gilded era.

Beyoncé went without a bag, choosing, instead, to finalize her look with a bottle of Cécred's Moisture Sealing Lotion. And that, my friends, is what you'd call "dressing for the business that pays you."

