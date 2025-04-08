Beyoncé Abandons Her 'Cowboy Carter' Aesthetic for a Posh White Blazer Dress at Her Cécred Beauty Event
Dressing for the business that pays her.
Method dressing has, in the past couple of years, become the red carpet norm. After the press runs of Dune Pt. 2, Wicked, and Barbie, it reached a fever pitch of near-ubiquity. And as a result, the concept has now stretched to other industries, with business-owners like Beyoncé dressing to match their product packaging.
On April 7, the pop star attended a beauty event celebrating her hair care line, Cécred, which officially launched at Ulta earlier this week. Like any good entrepreneur, she chose a look that mimicked the brand's famously minimalist components.
Beyoncé's themed attire included crisp workwear in varying shades of ivory. She wore a cream-colored blazer dress with satin lapels from Wardrobe.NYC, which she layered it over a white button-down and necktie. With the help of her longtime stylist, Shiona Turini, she then draped a matching duster coat over her shoulders for maximum impact.
On her feet, the "16 Carriages" singer wore ankle-strap pumps from Aquazzura and rounded out the 'fit with a pair of aviator sunglasses—a casual reminder that even in professional dress, Beyoncé is still the epitome of cool. Beyond that, the only other remnant of her signature Western style was her gold chrome manicure, which acted as a subtle nod to her gilded era.
Beyoncé went without a bag, choosing, instead, to finalize her look with a bottle of Cécred's Moisture Sealing Lotion. And that, my friends, is what you'd call "dressing for the business that pays you."
Shop Beyoncé's Cécred-Inspired Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
