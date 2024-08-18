Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her “Ultimate Movie Daughter” Lindsay Lohan as ‘Freakier Friday’ Filming Comes to an End

Jamie Lee Curtis is preparing to say goodbye to the sequel to the hit movie Freaky Friday, and giving a special shoutout to her on-screen daughter.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the legendary actress shared a touching post on Instagram, along with a black-and-white selfie, letting fans know that filming for her new movie Freakier Friday is coming to an end.

"The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY," the "Scream Queen" wrote. "We still have a couple days left next week, but it's winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever."

Curtis went on to say that Lindsay Lohan, her on-screen daughter and Freakier Friday co-host, gifted her a "@suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers."

"I wore it today in honor of her," the actress added. "Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the @disneyd23 LOVE! It was LEGENDARY!"

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

The follow-up movie to the 2003 hit film was a passion project of Curtis', who back in 2022 said she would love to film a sequel.

"I've already written to Disney… my friends at Disney, I'm in their new Haunted Mansion movie," Curtis said at the time. "I'm 64 years old… So my point is I'm wide open, creatively I am wide open… Bring it!

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," the actress continued. "I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers… today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

On Friday, Aug. 9, the pair appeared together at D23 in Anaheim, California, to announce the title of the sequel, Freakier Friday. and give some insider info into what fans can expect from the new movie.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) A photo posted by on

According to Lohan, everything from "the switches, the music" and the "comedy" will be a step up from the original.

"(So will) the emotion," Curtis added during an interview with Good Morning America . "You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

Curtis also dish on who the film is ultimately for.

"It's a love letter to mommies and daughter and families," she continued. "This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all."