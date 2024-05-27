Jane Seymour "Sets the Record Straight" on Rumors She's Had Cosmetic Surgery

Iconic actress Jane Seymour is putting rumors she's had cosmetic surgery to bed.

In a recent interview with People for the publication's latest weekly issue, the Wedding Crashers actress "set the record straight" on people's assumptions about her having plastic surgery, in part "because people were getting it wrong."

"(Doctors) attempted to do something to my under-eyes when I was 40 because photographers kept saying that I had bulgy eyes,” she told the publication. “The doctor told me it's actually a muscle, so there's nothing I can do about it.”

Seymour went on to joke that she has enjoyed “quite a good career considering the bulgy eye,” adding that she doesn't want to “do anything permanent" when it comes to plastic surgery.

“I've been playing a lot of amazing roles, recently two women with Alzheimer's with very emotional scenes, and if you're going to be that emotional, you need every muscle in your face,” she continued. “So I have nothing against people doing anything they want to do, but for me personally, it is not helping me in my craft, unless I'm playing somebody who's had Botox, in which case, I would be all over it.”

Jane Seymour visits Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 01, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress went on to dish on some of her so-called "secrets" when it comes to beauty, age, and maintaining her health and wellness.

"The best facelift is a smile,” she said. “If you want to look young, just smile from ear to ear.”

Many of the actress' Instagram posts certainly speak to a mind, body and soul connection. In a recent post, she shared a photograph of her posing alongside one of her paintings, writing: "Through the brushstrokes of a painting or the notes of a song, art tells stories that transcend time and space."

"It reminds us of our shared humanity and the infinite creativity within us," she continued in the caption. "It’s one of my favorite ways to be creative."

In another Instagram post, Seymour shared a photo of herself enjoying some time on the beach

"The feeling of the soft sand beneath our feet reminds us of life’s simplest pleasures and the importance of grounding ourselves in the present," she wrote in the caption. "⁣⁣As for finding peace, it’s different for everyone, but for me, it’s often in the quiet moments spent in nature—whether it’s a walk on the beach, enjoying a sunrise/sunset, or just sitting by the water’s edge, letting the worries drift away."

Jane Seymour poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seymour told People that she also "really like(s) healthy food," and "grows everything she eats in her garden."

“I drink wine—not as much as Harry Wild—but sometimes I just don't drink, for no reason other than it's caloric and I like being very clear-headed," she added.

She also explained that she approaches exercise “very carefully so I don't hurt my back or my legs," adding the incorporates “weights into whatever I'm doing because I think a lot of women think that if they go for a run or do a booty burn or something, that that's enough."

"I think at our age, it's proven that bone loss is what you have to be careful of," she continued. "I'll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger or a bodybuilder, but I'm now an 8-to-10-lbs. person.”