Janet Jackson Once Split Her Pants While Performing For Queen Elizabeth

Talk about a breech in royal protocol.

Janet Jackson broke down some of her most memorable outfits for Vogue's Life in Looks YouTube series on Sept. 12, and one of her iconic looks nearly caused quite the stir.

“Funny story about this outfit," the pop star said of the famous black "Rhythm Nation" ensemble she wore for the 1989 Royal Variety Performance and her 1990 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Jackson explained she was singing the song "for the Queen of England" when she experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

"Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn't believe it happened!" the "Escapade" singer said.

Jackson was forced to not turn around during the rest of her 1989 Royal Variety Performance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackson knew she wasn't having a nightmare when a breeze hit her bottom. "I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened," she added with a laugh.

Luckily, the performer came up with a solution so she didn't flash her bum to Queen Elizabeth. “I never turned my back to her, which, some of the choreography, I was supposed to. I just faced forward.”

In addition to revealing her pants mishap, Jackson explained the inspiration behind the iconic all-black ensemble.

The hitmaker said she took inspiration from an ensemble in the 1966 film adaptation of Ray Bradbury's dystopian novel, "Farenheit 451," choosing a black cap and metal-trimmed shirt similar to one worn in the movie.

Jackson said she turned to her family for help in creating the "mock-neck shirt with the plate on it," hiring Bill Whitten—who created numerous outfits for her brother, Michael Jackson over the years—to make the look.

"He did a wonderful job, a beautiful job," Janet said.