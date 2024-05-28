Jason Kelce Says He and Wife Kylie Are "Equals" After She Was Called a "Homemaker"

Jason Kelce won't stand for reductive descriptions of wife Kylie Kelce.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player took to social media to defend Kylie, after an anonymous user called her a "homemaker whose home is a mess."

"I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife," he wrote. "I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can."

He continued, "Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first."

Jason went on to address whose responsibility it is to maintain their home: "We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home," he said. "It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwhich [sic]."

He also added that he fully supports anyone's decision to be a homemaker, but stressed, "that is not our family dynamic."

Jason and Kylie share children Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

These comments from Jason come after he responded to Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech from a couple of weeks ago.

In his speech at Benedictine College, Butker addressed the female graduates by hazarding the guess that they were "most excited about your marriage, and the children you will bring into this world," rather than the careers they were about to start.

He added, "I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

Predictably, the internet was less than impressed by all of this. After the speech went viral, the NFL distanced itself from Butker's opinions in a statement, and celebs such as Maren Morris, Flavor Flav, Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver condemned his words.

The Kelce brothers Jason and Travis responded to the controversy on the May 24 episode of their podcast New Heights.

"I cherish him as a teammate," Travis, a fellow Chiefs player said. "He's treated friends and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that's how he treats everyone."

Taylor's boyfriend continued, "When it comes down to his views and what he said at the [Benedictine] commencement speech, you know, those are his. I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids, and I don't think that I should judge him by his views—especially his religious views—of how to go about life. It's just not who I am."

Meanwhile, Jason said, "I've had so many people ask me, 'What would you do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to somebody tell them after they just earned a degree that they should just go to align to be homemakers?'"

The dad of three then explained why he finds that question silly.

"I would say, 'If my daughters listened to anybody tell them what to do, that they should be homemakers, then I've failed as a dad,'" he said.

"Like, what the f*** are you talking about? I don't care who's talking to 'em. If you let somebody up on a stage tell you that you can't do that, and then you're like, 'Aw f***, I guess I won’t go be a Fortune 500 CEO,' like you weren't gonna make it. Like, what are we talking about?

"All you have to do is just say, 'That guy's a f***ing idiot.' And then you move on. Like I don't get what the whole fuss is."