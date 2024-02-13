Jason Kelce Says "Travis Had to Completely Move Out of the House" After His Relationship With Taylor Swift Went Public

While it's easy to look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new relationship as a real-life rom com, there's a downside to that level of fame... and Kelce has reportedly already experienced it.



During an interview on The Bid Podcast with Shaq, Kelce's older brother, Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, opened up about what it has been like to be part of the "Taylor Swift fame."



"It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people or how much to affect people’s daily lives," Jason Kelce told host Shaquille O'Neal. "Also, it's incredibly… it has his drawbacks, for sure."



The Eagles center went on to say that Shaq definitely understands the drawbacks "more than I do."



"Travis knows more than I do," he continued. "He had to completely move out of his house. On the first day he moved into a new house—a gated community, somebody knocks on the back door… a window of the house."

Travis Kelce celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce and as Taylor Swift looks on after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During a Chiefs press conference held in January, Kelce opened up about the media spotlight on his budding relationship with arguably the most powerful pop artist on the planet.

"As long as we’re happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce told the press at the time. "Thats all that matters ... I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."



The 3-time Super Bowl champion and future hall of famer went on to say that when "you hear the media throughout the year" you learn to "compartmentalize what you're hearing."



"(You need to ) make sure that you're staying on task," he added, "and giving everybody in the building and on the team the right perception."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tight end also discussed the fame that follows his superstar girlfriend and what it's like for him to now be in her orbit.



"I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said in a previous interview with WSJ. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life," he continued. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”