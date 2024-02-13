Jason Kelce Says "Travis Had to Completely Move Out of the House" After His Relationship With Taylor Swift Went Public

While it's easy to look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new relationship as a real-life rom com, there's a downside to that level of fame... and Kelce has reportedly already experienced it.
During an interview on The Bid Podcast with Shaq, Kelce's older brother, Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, opened up about what it has been like to be part of the "Taylor Swift fame."
"It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people or how much to affect people’s daily lives," Jason Kelce told host Shaquille O'Neal. "Also, it's incredibly… it has his drawbacks, for sure."
The Eagles center went on to say that Shaq definitely understands the drawbacks "more than I do."
"Travis knows more than I do," he continued. "He had to completely move out of his house. On the first day he moved into a new house—a gated community, somebody knocks on the back door… a window of the house."
During a Chiefs press conference held in January, Kelce opened up about the media spotlight on his budding relationship with arguably the most powerful pop artist on the planet.
"As long as we’re happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce told the press at the time. "Thats all that matters ... I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."
The 3-time Super Bowl champion and future hall of famer went on to say that when "you hear the media throughout the year" you learn to "compartmentalize what you're hearing."
"(You need to ) make sure that you're staying on task," he added, "and giving everybody in the building and on the team the right perception."
The tight end also discussed the fame that follows his superstar girlfriend and what it's like for him to now be in her orbit.
"I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said in a previous interview with WSJ. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.
"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life," he continued. "When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Gisele Bündchen Turned a Leather Coat Into an Entire Oufit
Winter power dressing at its finest.
By Aaron Royce
-
Justin Bieber Was Asked to Perform With Usher at the Super Bowl But "Wasn't Feeling It"
Usher performing at the Super Bowl, Justin Bieber at a hockey game.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
24 Sale Finds from J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic that Nail Transitional Style
Warmer weather will be here before you know it.
By Brooke Knappenberger