Jennifer Aniston “Believes She’ll Eventually Meet the Right Person”

Jennifer Aniston is on fire both personally and professionally—and is still open to finding the one, but is perfectly happy embracing life on her own for now, Us Weekly reports.

“[Jennifer] is in a great place,” a source says. “She’s happy, healthy, and fulfilled by her career, family, and friends. [She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”

The actress and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage; the two split amidst rumors that Pitt had an affair with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, whom he eventually married in 2014 and shares six children with. (Pitt and Jolie ended their relationship in 2016, though their divorce has yet to be finalized.)

Aniston fell in love again with Justin Theroux, a longtime friend of hers whom she married in 2015 after reconnecting on the set of the 2011 film Wanderlust. They divorced in 2018. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the two shared in a joint statement at the time.

Since then, Us Weekly reports, Aniston has been single, and isn’t worried about when the next chapter of her love life will begin: “In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person,” a different insider tells the outlet. “But she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen.”

The source says that Aniston is “fine on her own,” but has opened up recently about her personal battles when it comes to starting her own family, specifically around trying to conceive in her late 30s and 40s. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said in an interview with Allure last November. “It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it.”

Now in her 50s, Aniston feels “empowered looking at beauty from the inside out,” the second source says. “Sure, she’s had subtle help here and there and occasional touch-up, but nothing too intense or over the top. She’s way more interested in natural, organic beauty methods.”

Aniston tries to work out about five times a week—including hikes with her dogs—but is open to treat herself, too. “Jen’s meals are rich in protein with a healthy amount of carbs, and she also indulges in treats and cheat days,” the source says. “If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she’ll splurge. It’s no big deal.”

When it all comes down to it, the insider says, personally she is focused on “being as healthy and happy as she can be,” the insider says. Professionally, “[she] still has goals when it comes to her acting career,” the source says, noting she would “love to get her hands on an Oscar-worthy script” but has a “go with the flow attitude” about whatever comes next.