Jennifer Aniston Goes Undercover to Check Out Her Hair Care Line’s Display

You never know who might be incognito at your next Ulta trip—perhaps, say, Jennifer Aniston, who snuck into her local Ulta Beauty yesterday wearing a disguise to check out the display of her line of hair care products, LolaVie. Per Access, the actress shared a video to her Instagram yesterday of her donning a chunky gray cardigan, black cargo pants, a distressed light brown hat, and huge sunglasses to go undercover, as she walked around the store searching for the LolaVie display.
“This is very exciting, guys,” she said in the clip. “We’re at Ulta, and we’re going to sneak in.” She added “We’re going to go see what it looks like in the store.” After the undercover moment, Aniston appeared to become emotional at seeing her products on display, repeating “This is so exciting.”
Aniston launched LolaVie in September 2021 but has long been known for her tresses—as far as a quarter century ago, Aniston was making impact in the hair care space for the iconic “The Rachel” haircut she sported, named after the character she played on the hit sitcom Friends.
LolaVie offers products like Restorative Shampoo, Restorative Conditioner, The Glossing Detangler, The Perfecting Leave-In, and the Lightweight Hair Oil, the latter of which Marie Claire spoke with her about exclusively.
For summertime, “All I use is the hair oil and then let my hair dry naturally,” she said. She added “You gotta learn to love humidity, because you can’t fight it. I used to spend all this time blow drying my hair and then I’d walk outside in the summer in New York and it’s just…not good. Don’t fight it, love it. If I ever have any frizz, I’ll mix the leave-in, detangler, and oil together and run it through dry hair.”
In addition to her recent shampoo and conditioner launches, Aniston teased to Marie Claire that a non-aerosol dry shampoo and a weekly deep conditioning mask are in the works, as well.
