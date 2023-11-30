Jennifer Garner Pairs a Red Dress With Sneakers to Dance on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner has a way of lighting up every room, including the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Family Switch.

Garner appeared to be having a great time, as she danced and goofed around in a red dress with sneakers. In the Netflix film, Garner plays a mom whose family all switches bodies due to a planetary realignment. It sounds like Freaky Friday, but with even more people switching bodies!

Joining Garner on the red carpet was her film-husband, Ed Helms, and film-children, Emma Meyers and Brady Noon. Garner posed with Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, and Harry Jowsey of Too Hot To Handle also made an appearance.

But another highlight of this red carpet (aside from Garner's great dance moves) was Pickles the dog. He was included in plenty of cast photos, as well as solo shots with Garner.

When asked if Garner would ever want to switch bodies with her children, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ben Affleck, she responded that she would rather stay in her current body than be a teenager again. No more 13 Going on 30 for this actress then!

Family Switch is available on Netflix from today. Perhaps a great one to tuck into on Christmas Eve!