People Are Obsessed With This Video of Jennifer Garner Washing Her Cat in the Sink
Nobody show Jen's mom.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Jennifer Garner is once again Hollywood's most wholesome celeb. This time, she's not roaming around a farmers' market or getting emotional about her kids, but washing a large cat in the sink—and people are lapping it up.
The video has surfaced on Twitter, and shows Garner working to get her cat out of a sticky situation. "Something's gone awry. Moose pooped his pants," the actress says while covering the animal in question's ears. "We can't live like this. He's befouled," she continues.
Garner then ferries the big furry guy over to a laundry room sink and massages him with shampoo. "Oh is that nice? Oh, what a good cat," she says, as Moose complies with the washing. Then, he tries to escape just as she wrinkles her nose and says, "oh, it smells even more."
The star then goes onto make her poor cat face the camera and, playing with his head, she sings in a funny voice, "Yes I've seen the Muffin Man, he lives on Drury Lane."
As she continues her washing, she explains, "I've never met a nicer cat than this cat. Which is why I feel badly making fun of what's happened to his butt. There's something caught."
At this point, this saint of a cat starts to protest, trying his best to escape this unwarranted shower and climb up over Garner.
The actress then loses some of her cool, asking, "What's to be done? What would my mom do?" Speaking to the cat, she says, "She would get you in here! For Pat! For Pat! Get in here for Pat."
Yep, adulthood has me asking my mom for help at every corner, too.
Garner and a helper (possibly her daughter, but whoever it is' head is cut off by the camera) finally get the cat washed, but not before half-drowning the floor in water and leaving the actress' neck bloodied. "I deserve this. I don't blame him," she says, before imploring her mother not to watch the video.
People absolutely loved the video, with the original poster writing, "This video of Jennifer Garner bathing her cat takes up at least 1/4 of my mental real estate."
Others popped into the replies with advice—some helpful and some... less. "random psa for anyone who doesnt know what to do when scared cats sink their claws into u: u gotta hold them tighter and more securely so they dont think they gotta hold on for life. support their butt. its counterintuitive like a finger trap," someone helpfully explained.
"Not sure why she's doing this the hard way there is a washer and dryer right there in the same room," said someone less helpful, but with a great sense of humor.
This video of Jennifer Garner bathing her cat takes up at least 1/4 of my mental real estate. pic.twitter.com/bBK00zR274December 3, 2021
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Is Begging You Not to Watch the Video of Him Singing With Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi
At least his kids are too young to be embarrassed by him.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
The 18 Best Secret Santa Gifts for Your Coworkers
From the intern to your boss' boss.
By Julia Marzovilla • Published
-
Recharge With a Sustainable Weekend in the Hudson Valley
Here's your guide to a low-impact getaway.
By Sara Holzman • Published
-
Some People Think Prince Harry Speaks With a Slight American Accent Now
The comments stem from a clip of Harry in a recent BBC special.
By Marie Claire • Published
-
Kelly Ripa Confirms Husband Mark Consuelos' Bulge in NSFW Pic Is, Um, Because He Has a Big Penis
👀 👀 👀
By Paulina Jayne Isaac • Published
-
Chrissy Teigen and Her Assistant Made a 'Cheer'-Inspired Workout Video
A big fan of Netflix docuseries 'Cheer' is Chrissy Teigen, who made her own "frantically working out" video.
By Katherine J Igoe • Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit
We're cringing. 😬
By Paulina Jayne Isaac • Published
-
Dakota Johnson Plays Pop Quiz With Marie Claire
Dakota Johnson, Marie Claire's summer cover star, plays a game of Pop Quiz and answers random questions about herself. Watch the video here.
By Rachel Epstein • Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Plays Pop Quiz With Marie Claire
PSA: Do not take Hot Girl Meg on a date to a restaurant.
By Rachel Epstein • Published
-
Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Luna and Miles' "Fried Chicken Party Dance"
Chrissy Teigen shared videos on Instagram and Twitter of her kids, Miles and Luna Stephens, doing a "fried chicken party dance" in Wyoming.
By Kayleigh Roberts • Published
-
Kris Jenner Shares Hilarious Video of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend—the "Worst Dinner Guests Ever"
Kris Jenner shared a whole series of Instagram Stories videos—she deemed Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, whom she'd invited over, the "worst dinner guests ever."
By Katherine J Igoe • Published