Jennifer Garner Shared an Emotional Back-to-School-in-a-Pandemic Message

As Jennifer Garner sends her kids—Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with Ben Affleck—back to school, the actress is well aware that the pandemic isn't over.

Tacked to a selfie of her by a large body of water (I think it's the ocean, but I don't want to embarrass myself), Garner wrote, "The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply."

Extending gratitude to everyone who made a bad situation better, Garner continued, "Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep. Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands."

Garner's famous friends were very on board with her message. "Amen!!" exclaimed Jenna Dewan, while Camila McConaughey commented, "Very well said!!" Actress Sara Foster threw in a little "tl;dr" for good measure, writing, "Too busy staring at how pretty you are so I didn’t read this." Well, that's fair enough.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

