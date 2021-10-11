Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market Is the Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today

There's not much in the world that Jennifer Garner loves more than whipping up a lovely recipe using fresh ingredients. But while the star regularly allows us glimpses into her kitchen as she makes oatmeal pumpkin cookies or blackberry cobbler, we don't usually get to see her source all these said ingredients.

That changed on Oct. 10, when the actress and enthusiastic home cook was spotted out and about at a farmers' market in Los Angeles. Dressed in a sporty outfit with sunglasses and a heart-printed face mask, Garner made her way through the stalls, acquiring fresh veggies and a beautiful bunch of sunflowers. See for yourself:

BG004/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

BG004/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

In more wholesome Jennifer Garner news, she took to Instagram the same day to share a little prayer by Alessandra Olanow. It reads, "may i be happy, may i be well, may i be safe, may i live with ease. may you be happy, may you be well, may you be safe, may you live with ease." Her caption read, "No matter where my mind wanders, this is always the prayer."

Garner's message really resonated with her fans, who flocked to her comments to express their appreciation."I used to recite something VERY similar with my preschool class, every single morning. It matters!" one person wrote. "Loving kindness meditation is the BEST," wrote someone else. "I truly love your humbleness and such a kind heart," chimed in another person. Will someone get this wholesome queen a crown already?

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io