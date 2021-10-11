Today's Top Stories
1
24 Hours With Jodie Comer
2
Your Favorite Celebs in Gloriously ﻿'80s Fashion
3
In Conversation With Secretary Granholm
4
This Eyeliner Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews
5
Sen. Klobuchar: "Early Detection Saved My Life"

Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market Is the Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today

Wholesome queen.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca october 10 jennifer garner is seen buying vegetables and flowers at a market on october 10, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by bg004bauer griffingc images
BG004/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

There's not much in the world that Jennifer Garner loves more than whipping up a lovely recipe using fresh ingredients. But while the star regularly allows us glimpses into her kitchen as she makes oatmeal pumpkin cookies or blackberry cobbler, we don't usually get to see her source all these said ingredients.

That changed on Oct. 10, when the actress and enthusiastic home cook was spotted out and about at a farmers' market in Los Angeles. Dressed in a sporty outfit with sunglasses and a heart-printed face mask, Garner made her way through the stalls, acquiring fresh veggies and a beautiful bunch of sunflowers. See for yourself:

los angeles, ca october 10 jennifer garner is seen buying vegetables and flowers at a market on october 10, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by bg004bauer griffingc images
BG004/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
los angeles, ca october 10 jennifer garner is seen buying vegetables and flowers at a market on october 10, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by bg004bauer griffingc images
BG004/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

In more wholesome Jennifer Garner news, she took to Instagram the same day to share a little prayer by Alessandra Olanow. It reads, "may i be happy, may i be well, may i be safe, may i live with ease. may you be happy, may you be well, may you be safe, may you live with ease." Her caption read, "No matter where my mind wanders, this is always the prayer."

Garner's message really resonated with her fans, who flocked to her comments to express their appreciation."I used to recite something VERY similar with my preschool class, every single morning. It matters!" one person wrote. "Loving kindness meditation is the BEST," wrote someone else. "I truly love your humbleness and such a kind heart," chimed in another person. Will someone get this wholesome queen a crown already?

Related Stories
Jennifer Garner Shared an Emotional Message on IG
You Need To Make Jennifer Garner's Go-To Smoothie
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Cardi B Officiated Two Brides' Wedding
Ben & Jen Were Power Couple Goals Again
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Charles & Diana's Marriage Was Like Business
Megan Fox Transformed Her Hair
Kim K's Kourtney Impression Is Spot-On
Adele Was Asked About Her "Body Count" on IG Live
The Young 'Spencer' Actors Are the Princes' Twins
Prince Charles Almost Named William Something Else
Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Diana With 007 Look
Sam Asghari Got Britney Spears a Cute New Puppy