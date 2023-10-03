Jennifer Hudson Crashing a Couple’s Wedding and Performing for Them is the Moment of Joy You Need Today

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Well, that’s a hell of a wedding singer if there ever was one—ahead of the second season of her eponymous talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Access reports that the EGOT winner (signifying that she is one of the rare few that has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award) shocked a couple by crashing their wedding reception for a surprise performance. “Jennifer Hudson is giving one couple a wedding gift they’ll never forget,” the outlet reports.
The couple, Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste, and their guests were given a “jaw-dropping performance of her song ‘Giving Myself’ following the bride and groom’s Los Angeles nuptials,” Access reports, “and the moment left them speechless.”
Wearing a burgundy silk dress, Hudson “dazzled” as she “belted out the tune, and the new Mr. and Mrs. danced along as the bride cried,” the outlet writes. (I mean, wouldn’t you?)
“We are here today at Traci and Pat’s wedding reception,” Hudson told guests in a video shared by People. “I’m here to surprise them. They have no idea that I am here. I got this huge performance plan for them. The mama don’t even know, the family don’t know. Don’t nobody know nothing!”
In the clip, Hudson told guests that the couple were on the roof taking pictures, allowing the team to get ready for the big moment. The couple then arrived to an empty wedding reception: “Where’s everybody?” the groom said as the bride gasped, “What in the world?” The newlyweds “then walked in a dreamy and floral purple-lit hallway to find their guests as Hudson stood onstage behind a curtain,” People writes. “After the newlyweds made their way to the front of the room, the white curtain dropped, leaving everybody stunned as Hudson stood behind the microphone.”
“Congratulations, Traci and Pat,” Hudson said as the couple screamed in delight along with their friends and family. “And to all of y’all, this is for you!” Hudson was backed by a band that consisted of singers, a drummer, a guitarist, and a pianist.
The second season of The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered yesterday.
