Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Could "Get Ugly" Because They Didn't Have a Prenup

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce “has the potential to get ugly,” according to an insider.

The source, who is apparently close enough to the pair to know details about the financial side of their marriage, confirmed to People that Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement when they got married in Las Vegas in 2022. And, apparently, that's proving a bit problematic now that they've decided to end things.

“There are some sticking points over financials," the source said of the former couple, who are currently handling their split in mediation with high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser (who People reports has worked with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner in the past ).

The good news for the pair is that the wealth and assets they brought into the marriage won't have to be divvied up—as People notes, under California law, only the income and assets brought in during their two-year marriage is considered community property that will need to be divided. Of course, exactly what that entails isn't publicly known, since Lopez described their joint assets as “unknown” in her divorce petition in August.

Still, it's safe to say the number is substantial, since it will include the Beverly Hills mansion they bought together in 2023 (which they listed for $68 million earlier this summer) on top of the income they've each generated through films and other projects, including endorsement deals like those viral Dunkin' Super Bowl commercials.

As for why the lack of a prenup could lead the split to turn "ugly," things between the exes already sound tense, based on intel from People's source, who offered a little insight into the messy split.

“Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her,” the source explained, adding that Affleck “wouldn’t answer texts or calls" from Lopez by May.