Britney Spears' Lawyer Criticized Kevin Federline's "Bullying" of the Star

Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart is not happy with Kevin Federline's recent behavior.

After the singer's ex posted videos which claimed to show her having heated conversations with her two sons online, Rosengart issued a statement to Us Weekly decrying Federline's actions.

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," the attorney said.

"The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline who, for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."

The interview in question is the one Federline gave to ITV, details of which were published in the Daily Mail a few days ago, in which he said that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, avoid their mother because of certain photos she posts on Instagram.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," he claimed. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

After the quotes were published, both Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari responded to Federline's claims.

In a now-deleted post, Spears also said, "I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL."

In response, Federline posted the videos of the boys arguing with their mom, with the caption, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through.

"As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth."

Rosengart stated, "Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.

"It was abhorrent. In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyberharassment and cyberbullying statutes, among other things."

Rosengart helped to accelerate Spears' exit from her 13-year conservatorship, and is determined to protect his client from further harm. "We will not tolerate bullying in any area," the lawyer continued.

"We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.

"In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private.

"We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one."

Spears and Federline were married in 2004 and divorced in 2007. While Spears married Asghari in 2022, Federline has been married to Victoria Prince since 2013.

