No, You’re Not Dreaming—That, In Fact, Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cleaning Up Trash at an L.A. Movie Theater

The couple caught a showing of ‘Dune 2’ just like the rest of us, and tidied up after themselves.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
It’s pretty difficult not to love this anecdote about one of the most famous couples in the world: on the heels of her own musical film experience This Is Me…Now (and its accompanying documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both streaming on Amazon Prime), Jennifer Lopez, alongside husband Ben Affleck, took in a recent screening of Dune 2 in an L.A. theater—and stuck around after the film was over to pick up trash left behind.

The high-profile couple went to the movies just like any other couple might on Monday night, “and after the movie ended, they were spotted cleaning up after themselves,” Page Six reports. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

We love a relatable Jen and Ben moment

(Image credit: X/@GehrigRyan)

An X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) user posted a video, commenting alongside it that “Dune 2 was AMAZING,” adding “Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol.” In the short clip you can see the casually dressed couple “tidying up their seats,” Page Six writes. “It did appear, however, that Lopez didn’t have much to clean up, as she was holding a very full soda and popcorn bucket.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

We're used to glam moments from the couple like this, so hearing that they go to see "Dune 2" in the theaters like the rest of us? It makes them all the more endearing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Lopez spent much of February on a press run for "This Is Me...Now," her new album and musical film

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One commenter wrote of the couple—who married in 2022—“Respect for taking their things and cleaning the sofa,” alongside a laughing emoji. Another added “So many people just leave their food & drinks behind in public places like this, it’s disgusting. Shoutout them.”

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor 

