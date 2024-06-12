Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Decision to Sell Their $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Might Not Have Anything To Do with an Impending Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marital home—a $61 million mansion in Beverly Hills, purchased just last year—is on the market, almost one year exactly after the couple moved in last June. Amid consistent and constant divorce rumors, this move, admittedly, does not look good for the health of their marriage—but People reports the decision to offload the house might not be as dire as you think for their chances of making it. Instead, actually, selling the house might just improve marital relations.

The couple moved into their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion roughly one year ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet reports that “neither of them have been happy” with the home which, according to The Wall Street Journal , is a staggering 38,000 square feet on five acres of land, complete with “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym, and a boxing ring,” the outlet reported in May 2023.

“Ben never liked the house,” a source speaking to People said. “It’s too far away from his kids.” (Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) As for Lopez, “the house is way too big for her,” they added.

People reported last month that Affleck has moved out of the home and has been living in a rental home a few miles away while he films The Accountant 2. Marie Claire has reported that neither Lopez nor Affleck want to get a divorce, and a source speaking to People said that the couple, as they navigate what to do about their marriage, remain “friendly” and “see each other every few days.”

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly on good terms as they navigate next steps in their marriage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After dating and getting engaged in the early aughts, Lopez and Affleck called off their planned September 2003 wedding just days before it was supposed to occur; they broke up for good in early 2004. They reconnected in 2021, got engaged for a second time in April 2022, and married that July in Las Vegas before marrying for a second time the next month, in front of family and friends at Affleck’s estate in Georgia.

Lopez and Affleck apparently don't want to get a divorce, and are fighting for their marriage; selling the house and Lopez canceling her tour seem to be a part of that effort. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In May, rumors of marital tension began after Affleck skipped the Met Gala with Lopez, who was a co-chair of the event this year; by the time he also skipped her L.A. and Mexico City premieres of her latest film, Atlas, speculation had reached fever pitch. By the end of the month, Lopez—who really might be one of the, if not the, hardest working women in show biz—canceled her planned summer tour in a move she called “absolutely necessary” in a statement to her fans ; the “This Is Me…Live” tour, scheduled to run from June to August, was called off in order for Lopez to take “time off to be with her children, family, and close friends”—and, hopefully, save her marriage. Lopez and Affleck will (hopefully) celebrate two years of marriage next month.