Jennifer Lopez Is Characteristically Glowy in Makeup-Free Video
Fire emojis for days.
Breaking news! Jennifer Lopez is gorgeous!
OK, I can see how that might be a bit of an anti-climax. "Um, yes, we know," I hear you sigh from behind your smartphone screen.
Anyway, according to J. Lo—and we only have her word to go by here—she looks, like, not super good when she wakes up, especially when she's tired from shooting a movie.
To counteract the effects of tiredness on her skin, the superstar used one of the products from her line, JLo Beauty, and hopped onto Instagram to share the results with a makeup-free video. Surprise, surprise, she looks amazing in it.
"So I'm out on location shooting, very, very far away from home, and I just wanted to take a minute, because again, I can't... I'm looking in the mirror here ... Just in the last couple weeks of a movie, I always feel a little bit run-down, I always feel a little bit tired," Lopez admitted.
"The face takes a beating, you're not getting enough sleep, it's a whole thing. You know, I went to my old faithful, That JLo Glow, and I put it on the past few days, and I was like, again, routine, consistency. And I gotta tell you, I woke up today, and I was like, 'God, you look amazing!'"
She then laughed before adding, "Amazing for me and how I look in the morning, and I was like, 'oh my God, my skin looks... it's back! It looks like rejuvenated, it's amazing!'"
Obviously, when you have a beauty line named after yourself, it makes sense that people might think anything positive you say about it is just an attempt at advertising. But Lopez wants to assure you that's not what's going on here.
"And I gotta tell you guys, this is no bullsh*t," she said. "This is not me trying to sell anything to you. This is me sharing with you the secret that I'm trying to give you, that you've asked for. Look at my skin! It's cleared up, it is glowy, it is luminescent. I just wanna keep putting more and more on!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
