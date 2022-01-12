Jennifer Lopez Shared Her Intentions for 2022, Including Being the "Best Mother and Partner" She Can Be

If you need a one-minute guided meditation, may I suggest just listening to Jennifer Lopez talking about her intentions for 2022 on IGTV?

The star hopped onto the social media platform before a workout—wearing a sports bra and leggings—to share her goals for the year ahead, and it's inspirational stuff, friends.

"Hey, guys. How you feeling?" asked the singer, dancer, actress, producer and entrepreneur (whew, that's a mouthful). "It's raining outside right now, and it puts me in kind of like a pensive mood and I was just thinking before I head to work out what my intentions are for this year.

"Just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best this year. Better than ever, mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally, to be the best, you know, mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be."

Lopez then encouraged her followers to have a little reflection of their own. "Why don't in the comments below you tell me what your intentions are for this year? What you hope to accomplish, who you wanna be, what you wanna grow into. What are your goals? Maybe we do them together. Let's do it." (Who I want to be? I want to be J-Lo, that's who I want to be.)

She captioned the post, "It’s #MotivationMonday ... I wanna know what your goals and intentions are for this year!!! Maybe we do them together. Tell me in the comments below @drinkbodyarmor"