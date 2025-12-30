Jennifer Lopez Is "Happy and Content" Not Dating a Year After Finalizing Her Divorce from Ben Affleck

Almost a year after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck last January, Jennifer Lopez is, apparently, 100% single and loving it.

Speaking to People, a source close to the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate star said she's not dating and is, instead, focusing all of her attention on her career and her family.

"It's all about work and the kids for her," the source said of Lopez, who shares 17-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. "She seems happy and content."

In October, Jennifer Lopez brought her twins, Max and Emme, with her to walk the red carpet at a Kiss of the Spider Woman screening in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, just over two years after the couple, who ended their first engagement in 2004 and reconnected romantically in 2021, tied the knot in a July 2022 ceremony in Las Vegas.

Shortly after filing for divorce, Lopez opened up about her attitude about being single once against during an October 2024 conversation with Interview magazine, saying she was looking forward to being unattached again.

"Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own," Lopez said at the time. "Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f*cking do when it’s just me flying on my own ... what if I'm just free?"

Affleck opened up about his and Lopez's divorc e for the first time in a March 2025 interview with GQ, in which he stressed that he continued to have nothing but respect for Lopez, saying there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" among the exes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Referring to his appearance in Lopez's 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, in which he seemed to have more reservations about fame than Lopez, Affleck made it clear that any differences they may have had in their approach to fame had nothing to do with the split.

"I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.' You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship," Affleck explained. "And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"

Lopez and Affleck beamed while posing for pictures together on the red carpet at the New York screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in October 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting," Affleck concluded in the GQ interview.

These day, the exes seem to be on great terms and were even spotted taking Affleck's son, Sam, out for lunch and holiday shopping in Los Angeles this month.