Jennifer Lopez Is Going All in on Spring 2026's Lace-Trimmed Dress Trend
She styled the same under-$300 slip two different ways.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Ferragamo, Chloé, and Aje put forth lace-trimmed slips as Spring 2026's leading dress trend last Fashion Month, and Jennifer Lopez wasted no time following suit. (Really: She styled Zimmermann's take on October 5—the last day of Paris Fashion Week.) Now, as those runway collections finally in stores, Lopez is picking up where she left off, and taking another lace-trimmed slip dress out for a spin on Feb. 22.
On Sunday, Lopez hit the West Hollywood street style scene to celebrate the 18th birthday of her "wonder twins", Emme and Max. First, the trio stopped by San Vicente Bungalows for lunch; Lopez, for one, looked ready for spring in pastels aplenty, wearing LoveShackFancy's Sorone Satin Maxi Dress. Powder pink lace—a surviving Winter 2026 shade—lined the scalloped hem. And though it typically retails for $445, the dress is almost 50% off right now.
To make the "lingerie-adjacent" look more daytime-appropriate, Lopez stacked an ivory fur coat on top—a near-perfect shade match to J.Lo's quilted, top-handle Chanel handbag, which sells for upwards of $7,000 on the secondhand market. Always on board for a bold Valentino pumps, the "Waiting For Tonight" singer slipped on the brand's $2,700 Dans Le Foyer style. Rhinestones and crystals formed floral motifs atop each upper, alongside yellow, blue, and purple feathers on the slingback straps.
The birthday festivities didn't end there: Lopez joined her family at the Fairfax Flea Market in the same LoveShackFancy slip, except with new accessories that boosted its boho-chic charm. She lost the shearling coat, so she could flaunt the plunging, bias-cut neckline, with its scalloped, monochrome lace trim. Floral appliqués cascaded like asymmetrical cutouts on her waist and thighs, before lining the entire ankle-grazing bottom.
She also traded her Mardi Gras-worthy stilettos for brown, suede cowboy boots. A simple shoe switch transformed the dress from undergarment-adjacent to a boho-chic hero piece. To finish, Lopez went through her extensive bag collection to find another quilted Chanel best-seller, this time in the same pale pink tint as her slip.
This marks Lopez's second lace-trimmed slip of the year, after she was spotted in Chloé's puff-sleeve column dress in a similar shade of pink satin on Jan. 31. Ivory lace garnished the drawstring neckline, not the hem, of that one—plus, Chloé's slip set her back $4,290. (And that's not including her vintage Dior Libertine Hobo bag.) Save your four-figure splurge for another Spring 2026 trend, and shop the Lopez-inspired lace slips below.
Shop the Lace-Trimmed Dress Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.