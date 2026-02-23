Ferragamo, Chloé, and Aje put forth lace-trimmed slips as Spring 2026's leading dress trend last Fashion Month, and Jennifer Lopez wasted no time following suit. (Really: She styled Zimmermann's take on October 5—the last day of Paris Fashion Week.) Now, as those runway collections finally in stores, Lopez is picking up where she left off, and taking another lace-trimmed slip dress out for a spin on Feb. 22.

On Sunday, Lopez hit the West Hollywood street style scene to celebrate the 18th birthday of her "wonder twins", Emme and Max. First, the trio stopped by San Vicente Bungalows for lunch; Lopez, for one, looked ready for spring in pastels aplenty, wearing LoveShackFancy's Sorone Satin Maxi Dress. Powder pink lace—a surviving Winter 2026 shade—lined the scalloped hem. And though it typically retails for $445, the dress is almost 50% off right now.

Jennifer Lopez's Sunday began in Spring 2026's leading lace-trimmed dress trend, plus seasonal accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

LoveShackFancy Sorone Satin Lace Maxi Slip Dress (Was $445) $267 at loveshackfancy.com

To make the "lingerie-adjacent" look more daytime-appropriate, Lopez stacked an ivory fur coat on top—a near-perfect shade match to J.Lo's quilted, top-handle Chanel handbag, which sells for upwards of $7,000 on the secondhand market. Always on board for a bold Valentino pumps, the "Waiting For Tonight" singer slipped on the brand's $2,700 Dans Le Foyer style. Rhinestones and crystals formed floral motifs atop each upper, alongside yellow, blue, and purple feathers on the slingback straps.

The birthday festivities didn't end there: Lopez joined her family at the Fairfax Flea Market in the same LoveShackFancy slip, except with new accessories that boosted its boho-chic charm. She lost the shearling coat, so she could flaunt the plunging, bias-cut neckline, with its scalloped, monochrome lace trim. Floral appliqués cascaded like asymmetrical cutouts on her waist and thighs, before lining the entire ankle-grazing bottom.

She also traded her Mardi Gras-worthy stilettos for brown, suede cowboy boots. A simple shoe switch transformed the dress from undergarment-adjacent to a boho-chic hero piece. To finish, Lopez went through her extensive bag collection to find another quilted Chanel best-seller, this time in the same pale pink tint as her slip.

Later in the day, Lopez's lace-trimmed slip returned with more boho accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This marks Lopez's second lace-trimmed slip of the year, after she was spotted in Chloé's puff-sleeve column dress in a similar shade of pink satin on Jan. 31. Ivory lace garnished the drawstring neckline, not the hem, of that one—plus, Chloé's slip set her back $4,290. (And that's not including her vintage Dior Libertine Hobo bag.) Save your four-figure splurge for another Spring 2026 trend, and shop the Lopez-inspired lace slips below.

Shop the Lace-Trimmed Dress Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors