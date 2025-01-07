Jennifer Lopez's "Fairy Tale" Romance With Ben Affleck "Turned Out to Be a Nightmare"

Following the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce has been finalized, a source has suggested the Marry Me singer is relieved the "nightmare" breakup is finally over.

Speaking to People, a source claimed, "The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end." Despite enduring what sounds like a difficult breakup, J.Lo is reportedly "in a really good place," with the source claiming the singer "just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

On Jan. 6, it was reported that Lopez and Affleck had finalized their divorce. Lopez was the one to file for divorce on the two year anniversary of their Georgia wedding, after months of speculation about the state of the couple's relationship. At the time, a source told People that Lopez was "heartbroken," having "tried really hard to make things work" with Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce on Jan. 6, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following their split, Lopez and Affleck were seen together on multiple occasions, usually for the sake of their children. "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," People's source said.

Despite breaking up, Lopez and Affleck have been nothing but respectful of one another in the press. During a November 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight , Affleck called his ex-wife "spectacular" while describing her performance in the movie Unstoppable. However, J.Lo has emphasized how crushed she was when her love story with Affleck ended for a second time.

While speaking with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine in October 2024, Lopez explained, "I was thinking about this time in my life, and I'm like, 'That's not what I thought it was going to turn out like.'" She continued, "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'"

J.Lo has reportedly been reflecting on her romance with Affleck. (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

In spite of her obvious devastation, Lopez stressed that she didn't regret giving her romance with Affleck a second chance. "Not one second," she told Glaser. "That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did."

Ultimately, Lopez survived the monumental breakup, and is seemingly hopeful about the future. "But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed,'" Lopez explained. "'Thank you, god. I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f**king sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don't have to do it again.'"