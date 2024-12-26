Jennifer Lopez Spends Christmas in Aspen with Her Kids Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

A high-profile divorce can't keep Jennifer Lopez down. The actress just spent the Christmas holiday in Aspen, Colorado, with her family, complete with designer duds and fur-trimmed boots .

Lopez shared photos from the winter wonderland getaway on Instagram Wednesday, and it's clear the whole family had a blast. The singer's sister, Lynda Lopez, and her daughter, Lucie, joined Lopez and her two children, Emme and Max, at the ski resort. The Christmas vacation was complete with matching pajamas and a perfectly snowy cabin view.

Days before her Colorado getaway, Lopez met up with her estranged husband in Los Angeles to exchange holiday gifts. The Gone Girl actor gifted Lopez an autographed book about Marlon Brando , whom the Hustlers star has long admired. The exes also exchanged gifts for each other's children, which is pretty sweet.

It's not clear how Affleck spent his first holiday without Lopez, but he's apparently taking the split in stride. Earlier this month, a source told People the actor is "healthy, single, and enjoying life" and that he'd be spending the winter holidays with his three children, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

Going through the divorce process is never easy, especially when you're as famous as J. Lo. Still, it looks like she's taking what life throws at her in stride, and she's enjoying a picture-perfect Christmas getaway along the way.