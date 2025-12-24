Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reconnected for a Shopping Trip with His Son

Their romance might be over, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to have successfully pulled off the often-tricky transition from exes to friends.

Over the weekend, the former couple reunited for some last-minute holiday shopping and lunch with Affleck's son, Samuel, at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

"They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine," an insider told People of the pair's public reunion. "The focus was mostly on Sam."

"He was excited and chatty," the People source added of the 13-year-old, who seemed to remain the center of attention throughout the outing. "They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores. Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben's kids. They arrived and left separately."

As People reported, the exes were both photographed arriving at the Farmshop for their lunch, but, as the insider noted, they clearly weren't together, with Affleck and his son arriving separately from the singer/actress, who looked casual and cozy in an oversized, cream knit sweater paired with a long brown and white polka dot skirt and brown boots.

After high-end holiday shopping (at stores like Sezane and Doen) and lunch, the Lopez and Affleck parted ways, reportedly leaving separately, just like they arrived.

Lopez and Affleck beaming together after their split at the New York screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in October 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Affleck and Lopez have put their friendship on display since they finalized their divorce in February. In October, both were beaming when they posed for photos together on the red carpet at screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York City.

During their relationship, Lopez and Affleck's blended family grew close and, even after their split, they've made a point to maintain those bonds, especially when it comes to their kids—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, who Affleck shared with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Max and Emme, the 17-year-old twins Lopez shares with her ex, Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a cruise on the River Seine along with some of their children, including Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muniz on July 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The kids are still really close," a source close to the Affleck family told People in September. "They have the same groups of friends, they see each other and they talk all the time. They make sure the kids know they get along. The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives.”