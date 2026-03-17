Some celebrity performers waste no time trading their stage costumes for cozy, post-show loungewear. Not Jennifer Lopez. After her Las Vegas residency's latest concert, Lopez kept the party going in a nude, micro-mini dress with a hem as short as her on-stage bodysuits.

The superstar took her 246 million Instagram followers inside her Caesars Palace dressing room, complete with an elite karaoke station. "When the show ends but the music keeps going…" Lopez captioned her post, alongside photos of her sold-out The New Arrivals number. Though the long-sleeve, thigh-grazing mini was completely nude, its skin-colored shade doesn't technically count as naked dressing. Delicate drapery stretched across her bust, hips, and onto a long, scarf-like sash.

Lopez paired the optical-illusion dress with diamond stud earrings and pointy PVC pumps from Femme LA. Knowing her, there could be a five-figure Hermès Birkin bag out of frame.

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Jennifer Lopez channeled naked dressing in a nude, micro-mini without going sheer. (Image credit: @jlo)

It was the sultriest switch for post-show loungewear. (Image credit: @jlo)

Femme LA Gianni Suede Mule - Desnuda $199 at femme.la

You can tell spring is slowly approaching when Lopez's off-duty dresses shrink well above her knees. Most of her slips this year—including a lace-trimmed Chloé maxi, a Sasha Therese dress, and a LoveShackFancy midi—have clung to her ankles, and not an inch higher. The "Waiting For Tonight" singer hasn't styled a mini this short since last summer. But in a matter of days, she wore a thigh-hugging Valentino mini, a $2,650 Prada shirt dress, and a sheer crochet cover-up in Egypt. By Aug. 11, Lopez cropped her hemlines even more in nothing but Valentino tights and a pantsless bodysuit.

Last summer, Lopez traveled to Egypt with a see-through crochet slip in her suitcase. (Image credit: @jlo)

In addition to naked dresses, J.Lo is a pantsless pioneer. (Image credit: @jlo)

Who needs the weather app when you have Jennifer Lopez's micro-mini dresses? Seeing Lopez in an itty-bitty skirt makes me want to bare it all this spring, without going sheer. Join me in following the style muse's lead by shopping the nude-but-not-naked minis below.

Shop Neutral Micro-Mini Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

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