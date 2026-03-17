Jennifer Lopez's Micro Mini Dress Is Nude, But Not Naked
She bared it all without going sheer.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Some celebrity performers waste no time trading their stage costumes for cozy, post-show loungewear. Not Jennifer Lopez. After her Las Vegas residency's latest concert, Lopez kept the party going in a nude, micro-mini dress with a hem as short as her on-stage bodysuits.
The superstar took her 246 million Instagram followers inside her Caesars Palace dressing room, complete with an elite karaoke station. "When the show ends but the music keeps going…" Lopez captioned her post, alongside photos of her sold-out The New Arrivals number. Though the long-sleeve, thigh-grazing mini was completely nude, its skin-colored shade doesn't technically count as naked dressing. Delicate drapery stretched across her bust, hips, and onto a long, scarf-like sash.
Lopez paired the optical-illusion dress with diamond stud earrings and pointy PVC pumps from Femme LA. Knowing her, there could be a five-figure Hermès Birkin bag out of frame.Article continues below
You can tell spring is slowly approaching when Lopez's off-duty dresses shrink well above her knees. Most of her slips this year—including a lace-trimmed Chloé maxi, a Sasha Therese dress, and a LoveShackFancy midi—have clung to her ankles, and not an inch higher. The "Waiting For Tonight" singer hasn't styled a mini this short since last summer. But in a matter of days, she wore a thigh-hugging Valentino mini, a $2,650 Prada shirt dress, and a sheer crochet cover-up in Egypt. By Aug. 11, Lopez cropped her hemlines even more in nothing but Valentino tights and a pantsless bodysuit.
Who needs the weather app when you have Jennifer Lopez's micro-mini dresses? Seeing Lopez in an itty-bitty skirt makes me want to bare it all this spring, without going sheer. Join me in following the style muse's lead by shopping the nude-but-not-naked minis below.
Shop Neutral Micro-Mini Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.