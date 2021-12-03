Jennifer Lopez Has Pink Hair Right Now

Pretty in pink.

Actress/recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty/Christopher Polk)
Iris Goldsztajn

By

Jennifer Lopez has been showing off her dark gold locks for a while now, and it looks like she felt it was time for a change.

The star's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, has just shared a new photo on Instagram of her sporting mid-length hair dyed bubblegum pink and styled in a messy beach wave. Obviously, J. Lo looks incredible with the new style, although it's unclear whether this is her actual hair (AKA a permanent change) or not.

Lopez also went all out with her makeup for the photo, with bold brows, dark lined eyes, bright pink blush and shiny lipstick in a neutral shade.

Paris Hilton seemed particularly impressed with Lopez' new look, and commented lots of pink heart emojis.

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

A photo posted by on

Lopez herself hasn't shown off her pink hair on social media. Her latest Instagram post is of the music video for "On My Way," a song off the movie Marry Me, which she stars in alongside Owen Wilson and which will be released on Feb. 11.

Appleton is responsible for some of J. Lo's best hair looks over the years, including her long loose waves from the Last Duel red carpet, which she attended with new/old beau Ben Affleck:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck arrives arrives on the red carpet for 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty/Future Publishing)

He also gave Lopez a straight hair look with long bangs for her campaign with Coach:

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

A photo posted by on

Appleton is one of Hollywood's most sought after hairstylists these days, and also works with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.