Jennifer Lopez Has Pink Hair Right Now

Jennifer Lopez has been showing off her dark gold locks for a while now, and it looks like she felt it was time for a change.

The star's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, has just shared a new photo on Instagram of her sporting mid-length hair dyed bubblegum pink and styled in a messy beach wave. Obviously, J. Lo looks incredible with the new style, although it's unclear whether this is her actual hair (AKA a permanent change) or not.

Lopez also went all out with her makeup for the photo, with bold brows, dark lined eyes, bright pink blush and shiny lipstick in a neutral shade.

Paris Hilton seemed particularly impressed with Lopez' new look, and commented lots of pink heart emojis.

Lopez herself hasn't shown off her pink hair on social media. Her latest Instagram post is of the music video for "On My Way," a song off the movie Marry Me, which she stars in alongside Owen Wilson and which will be released on Feb. 11.

Appleton is responsible for some of J. Lo's best hair looks over the years, including her long loose waves from the Last Duel red carpet, which she attended with new/old beau Ben Affleck:

He also gave Lopez a straight hair look with long bangs for her campaign with Coach:

Appleton is one of Hollywood's most sought after hairstylists these days, and also works with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.