Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Spending Lots of Time Apart These Days

But they're "making it work."

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
After a summer of jetting off on European vacations and devoting their weekends to each other (and their respective families), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fall will look a lot different. Both of them will be super busy with their careers in the coming months (and have been for a few weeks now), but they're "making it work," a source tells People. "This is their life together now," the source adds. "They will see each other when they can."

Los Angeles "is where they will spend time when they can," in large part because that's where all of their children go to school, according to People.

The source adds that no matter where they are in the world, they "both gush about each other. ... Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her. She is the happiest that she has been in a long time."

Thankfully, the happy couple was able to reunite in New York City last weekend, when Affleck came to see Lopez perform at the Global Citizen Live charity concert for COVID relief. They then spent their Sunday looking like a Nora-Ephron-movie fall dream, gazing into each other's eyes, holding hands, laughing and making out... so much making out.

new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
Of course, with two people as successful as Affleck and Lopez are, it was always expected that their schedules would force them to spend more time apart than they would probably prefer. Regardless, things are definitely serious—they are apparently even discussing marriage, so.

