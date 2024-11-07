Jennifer Lopez Responds to Ben Affleck Calling Her "Spectacular"

Jennifer Lopez was really flattered by sweet comments Ben Affleck recently made about her.

Asked during a red-carpet interview what she thought of her ex-husband calling her performance in their upcoming movie Unstoppable "spectacular," Lopez was visibly moved and thanked the reporter for relaying the comment. She was then asked what she thought of Affleck's producing.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," Lopez replied, in footage shared by a fan account on X. So wholesome!

A few days ago, Affleck was asked about collaborating with his ex during an interview about another of his projects, Small Things Like These.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," he explained to Entertainment Tonight. "Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel ... All of them were really passionate about this film."

He continued, "We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story."

Speaking of the "Jenny From the Block" singer, Affleck said, "Jennifer is spectacular. [This movie] is another one that we're really, really proud of."

Affleck acted as a producer on Unstoppable with his longtime friend Matt Damon, while Lopez stars in the film alongside Jharrel Jerome, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle, and Bobby Cannavale. The movie is about the wrestler Anthony Robles, who was a champion in the sport despite being born with one leg.

Lopez filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on Aug. 20, exactly two years on from their Georgia wedding. The filing came after months of speculation that their relationship was on the rocks. The two reconnected in mid-2021, 14 years on from their 2004 breakup. At the time, they had gotten engaged but never tied the knot.

The two appear to be keeping things friendly as the divorce proceeds.