Jennifer Lopez Was "Tired of Being Humiliated" by Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding. Split rumors started circulating back in May, after Affleck skipped the Met Gala. Since then, Lopez and Affleck have spent the majority of the summer apart, with the singer celebrating her 55th birthday solo in the Hamptons.

After sources suggested Affleck "hasn't shown interest" in making his marriage work, a new report claims Lopez was simply "tired of being humiliated" by her husband.

According to the Daily Mail, a source alleged, "Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting." The source continued, "But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."

"He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."

The Daily Mail also suggested that Lopez's friends want the Marry Me star to prioritize herself moving forward. "After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future," an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, another source shared with People that Lopez didn't want to move on, but she was left with no choice. "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the source explained. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

Having previously split in 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in early 2021.

Having previously split in 2004 after a failed engagement, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in early 2021. Following Lopez's breakup from Alex Rodriguez, the Gigli stars became inseparable. A source even alleged to TMZ that the Argo director had started emailing Lopez while she was still with A-Rod. Having originally gotten engaged in November 2002, Lopez and Affleck celebrated their second engagement in April 2022.

Prior to their Georgia wedding, Lopez and Affleck headed to Las Vegas to tie the knot on July 16, 2022. Before their two year Vegas anniversary, the couple was said to be living separate lives. Sadly, any "sliver of hope" regarding a reconciliation appears to be well and truly gone.