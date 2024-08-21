Jennifer Lopez Was "Tired of Being Humiliated" by Ben Affleck
"He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this."
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding. Split rumors started circulating back in May, after Affleck skipped the Met Gala. Since then, Lopez and Affleck have spent the majority of the summer apart, with the singer celebrating her 55th birthday solo in the Hamptons.
After sources suggested Affleck "hasn't shown interest" in making his marriage work, a new report claims Lopez was simply "tired of being humiliated" by her husband.
According to the Daily Mail, a source alleged, "Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting." The source continued, "But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."
The Daily Mail also suggested that Lopez's friends want the Marry Me star to prioritize herself moving forward. "After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future," an insider told the outlet.
Meanwhile, another source shared with People that Lopez didn't want to move on, but she was left with no choice. "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the source explained. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."
Having previously split in 2004 after a failed engagement, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in early 2021. Following Lopez's breakup from Alex Rodriguez, the Gigli stars became inseparable. A source even alleged to TMZ that the Argo director had started emailing Lopez while she was still with A-Rod. Having originally gotten engaged in November 2002, Lopez and Affleck celebrated their second engagement in April 2022.
Prior to their Georgia wedding, Lopez and Affleck headed to Las Vegas to tie the knot on July 16, 2022. Before their two year Vegas anniversary, the couple was said to be living separate lives. Sadly, any "sliver of hope" regarding a reconciliation appears to be well and truly gone.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Wife, Kerstin, Supporting Him at the DNC
"So excited for this week!"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Clever Layered Outfit Formulas To Try This Fall
Transitional dressing is tricky—here's a foolproof way to make it easier.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Katie Holmes Tackles 3 Tricky Trends in One Easy-To-Recreate Outfit
The actress makes it look easy.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Choosing Wedding Anniversary to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck "Speaks a Ton," Says Source
It's certainly symbolic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck "Hasn't Shown Interest" in Making Jennifer Lopez Marriage Work, Source Claims
J.Lo filed for divorce on Aug. 20.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck on Their Wedding Anniversary
It's certainly... a choice!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Is "Very Focused" on Daughter Violet Starting College as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Rage On
The 18-year-old starts at Yale imminently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out at Ben Affleck’s House After Spending Most of the Summer Apart: Source
She reportedly wanted to spend quality time with his kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Apparently "Hasn't Seen" Husband Ben Affleck "for Weeks"
"They’re moving on separately."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez "Has Not Fully Accepted" Her Marriage to Ben Affleck Might Be Over
"He has humiliated her."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Waiting to Announce Their Breakup So It Can All Be "Seamless," Source Claims
It doesn't sound like there's any hope for a reconciliation.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published