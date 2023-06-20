Jennifer Lopez Shares What Appears to Be a Cropped Nude of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day

Well, that’s something we didn’t expect to see on our feed—a partial nude (waist up, so don’t get too excited) of Ben Affleck, posted by none other than wife Jennifer Lopez in a happy Father’s Day tribute. Yeah. If this is the face Affleck makes whilst taking nudes then hey, glad we know that now.

“In the lead photo of Jen’s Instagram carousel, Ben can be seen looking serious as he takes a picture of himself in a bathroom mirror,” BuzzFeed expertly dissects. “He is shirtless, and while Jen was sure to crop the photo before it got NSFW, the glimpse of his bare upper thigh suggests that he isn’t wearing any clothes on his lower half either.”

Sorry, still stuck on Affleck’s “nudes face.”

Lopez frequently praises Affleck for being a great stepfather to her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Affleck himself is a dad to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner.

On Father’s Day last year, the two were engaged but not yet married. Lopez wrote a tribute to her then-fiancé that read “I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father. And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well.”

“You show up and put them first always,” she continued in her newsletter, “On The JLo.” “You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

On a recent Today appearance, Lopez gushed of her twins “They love Ben. He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and a father figure to them as well. Because he has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us, and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means, and they love him. They appreciate him, and so do I.”

And now this year: “Jennifer’s usual emotional approach to gushing over Ben is probably one of the reasons why her social media followers were so taken aback by this year’s much more risqué Father’s Day tribute to her husband,” BuzzFeed reports.

Yes, the nude mirror selfie is quite a turnaround from her norm. Also in the carousel, Lopez posted a video montage of her and Affleck’s relationship, as well as two more pictures. She captioned the post “Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

But it was the first photo that set the internet on fire. One Twitter user wrote “JLo posting what’s clearly a nude of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day is the funniest thing that I’ve seen all day.” Another tweeter said it all: “can’t believe I know what face Ben Affleck makes when posing for a nude.”

Garner, for her part, kept it much more PG, writing of Affleck “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”