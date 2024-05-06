Jennifer Lopez Teases She’ll “Barely” Be Able to Walk In Her Met Gala Ensemble Tonight

Begging your forgiveness for this one, but Jennifer Lopez is no doubt waiting for tonight (see what we did there?) with bated breath: she is one of four co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala, alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth (and, of course, Anna Wintour).
The gala’s dress code this year is “The Garden of Time,” coinciding with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which opens to the public this Friday, May 10 and lasts until September 2. (The showing will include approximately 250 garments and accessories spanning over four centuries—including archival pieces by Dior, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, and Saint Laurent.) After telling Vogue in April that she was “still deciding” on her look this year, Lopez—who has attended the Met more than a dozen times—dished about tonight’s outfit on Good Morning America earlier today.
“You’ll have to tune in to see,” Lopez coyly said of her ensemble. “But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for fashion.” Host Lara Spencer then asked Lopez if she’ll “be able to walk in your look,” to which Lopez responded “Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort.”
Lopez said of co-chairing the event that “I was really honored to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth,” she said. “Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time.” She added of the event that “It’s always a nice time there. It’s such an interesting mix of artists and businesspeople. It’s not just music or film, it’s everybody—fashion, film, music, business—and you get to have some really interesting interactions.”
Last year, Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and pink satin skirt; no word yet on who is dressing her tonight. “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute,” she told Vogue last month. “Like, I like choices, and then I go, ‘Okay, this is how I feel today.’ And then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look—‘cause that is the night for looks!”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
