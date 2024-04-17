The Met Gala 2024, the red carpet Olympics for the fashionable and the famous, is swiftly approaching. Among celebrity stylists, the first Monday in May is a showdown in who can pull off the most impressive, most memorable looks for their clients. As for you, who'll likely be tuning in from the comfort of your couch in your favorite well-worn sweatpants, it's a welcome chance to play fashion critic for the evening.

Red carpet extravagance aside, the Met Gala is a black-tie benefit that fundraises for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute—a.k.a. the Anna Wintour Costume Center in honor of Vogue's editor-in-chief, who has been a co-chair of the gala since 1995. Tickets cost upwards of $30,000 a head and attract a prestigious guest list, from A-plus-plus-listers and fashion industry insiders to star athletes and award-winning actors.

Following last year's M et Gala red carpet dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld, this year's dress code is "The Garden of Time." Even knowing the evening's theme, you likely still have questions about the Met Gala 2024: Which celebrities will be there? Who will top Jared Leto's Choupette cat costume from last year? And how can you tune in to see the action?

Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, at the Met Gala 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire breaks down everything you need to know before this year's ball. Keep scrolling for details on which celebrities are attending, the origin of this year's theme, and a few Met Gala 2024 fashion predictions .

When Is the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala 2024 will be held on May 6, 2024, at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Red carpet arrivals will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. EST.

What Is the Met Gala 2024 Theme?

The Met Gala 2024 correlates with the Costume Institute's upcoming spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The showing will include approximately 250 garments and accessories spanning over four centuries, including archival items by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent. The collection, displayed in the center of the venue, will hold 15 historically significant and rare garments that are far too delicate ever to be worn again—including a 17th-century Elizabethan bodice, Charles James's "Butterfly" ball gown, and a silk satin dress by the couturier Charles Frederick Worth dating back to 1887. These unique items are the "sleeping beauties" for which the exhibit is named after.

Sponsored by TikTok and Loewe, the exhibition will also include immersive sensory activations that play with scents, sounds, textures, and motions. Guests will smell the fragrance of flowers that once adorned headwear, feel the intricate, hand-stitched embroidery of garments, and experience theatre illusions that take them back in time.

In a press statement, Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said that the exhibit aims to "reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life." The exhibit opens to the public on May 10 and lasts until September 2, 2024.

A ballgown from the Costume Institute's permanent collection that will be on display in the exhibition. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Is the Met Gala 2024 Dress Code?

The Met Gala 2024 dress code is "The Garden of Time," honoring the exhibit's homage to historical fashion. The concept is derived from the title of a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, a romantic yet dystopian tale with symbolism relating to fleeting beauty and the uncontrollable passage of time.

On the fashion front, this year's Met Gala dress code lends itself to a literal interpretation of botanical concepts. Watch out for 3-D rosettes, garden-fresh prints, and flora and fauna motifs. Alternatively, looks that explore the concept of time are expected to be popular on this year's red carpet, either abstractly or via quirky on-the-nose interpretations, like clock graphics and watches.

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen’s monarch butterfly dress will make an appearance in the 2024 exhibition. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Is Hosting the Met Gala 2024 ?

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth are the co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala. Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Loewe, and Shou Chew, Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, will also serve as honorary chairs.

Zendaya wore a campy, Cinderella-inspired light-up gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger for the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Is Attending the Met Gala 2024?

While the complete guest list remains a mystery (aside from the honorary chairs, whose presence is guaranteed), previous galas can predict who will attend this year's event. You can safely wager that heavy-hitting showstoppers like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, and the Kardashians, who have worn some of the best Met Gala gowns of all time, will be in attendance. Several fashion designers will likely walk the red carpet alongside their celebrity guests. At the Met Ball 2019, Brandon Maxwell famously assisted Lady Gaga during her iconic fashion night with a four-outfit change.

Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala, which celebrated "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty," in a sweeping Valentino gown and floral rosette shawl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where Can I Watch the Met Gala 2024?

Starting at 5:30 pm EST, you can tune in to the night's red carpet by streaming the event live on Vogue.com and across their social media platforms—including their Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.