Jennifer Lopez Shares the "Brutally Honest" Advice Her Kids Aren't Afraid to Give Her

Jennifer Lopez is an incredibly busy person, who has recently garnered acclaim for her performance in the movie Unstoppable. When she isn't working, Lopez has her hands full as a single mother to 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. According to Lopez, her kids don't hold back when giving her advice.

In an interview with E! News, Lopez explained, "I think kids are, like, kind of wrapped up in their own lives a bit, but if you ask them, they will give you their honest opinion about everything, you know what I mean?" The Hustlers star continued, "They're ready to be brutally honest with you at times."

The "On the Floor" singer also revealed that she values feedback from her children when it comes to her creative projects. "I like my kids to see my work and know what I'm doing," she told the outlet. "And I'll share certain things with them and say, 'What do you think of this?' or, 'What do you think of that?' And they always have an interesting perspective, because they're from a different generation."

During her E! News interview, J.Lo made it clear that she prioritizes her children and their opinions at all times. "It's really always additive as far as I'm concerned," the Marry Me star explained. "I always have such joy from hearing their thoughts and what they think about things."

2024 was a tumultuous year for Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their wedding anniversary in August. However, when the year ended, she shared an uplifting recap video, in which she could be heard saying, "I am very proud of how I handle all the things." Lopez continued, "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go." Affleck was notably missing from the video.

Meanwhile, J.Lo recently reunited with her Maid in Manhattan co-star Ralph Fiennes at Variety's Creative Impact Awards. Fiennes presented Lopez with the Legend and Groundbreakers Award at the event, and she shared a video clip of the actor's heartfelt speech on Instagram. "I cannot thank you enough Ralph Fiennes for your beautiful words and for our little Maid in Manhattan reunion today," Lopez captioned the post. "It was wonderful to see you. You brought tears to my eyes. (That's why I was sniffling through my whole speech LOL)."

Lopez also gave rom-com fans hope when she teased an onscreen reunion with the Conclave actor. "I love you. Thank you so much...working with you was one of the great highlights of my career so far," she explained. "I say so far because I hope I get to do it again someday soon for Maid in Manhattan 2."

