Jessica Biel Thinks Justin Timberlake "Deserves to Live in Peace" Amid Britney Spears' Shock Revelations

Jessica Biel is understandably not thrilled that husband Justin Timberlake is going through it as a result of some of the more controversial revelations made by Britney Spears in her new memoir, The Woman in Me.

"Jessica feels bad for Britney," a source told Us Weekly about the actress' reaction. That said, "it’s hard for her to watch Justin be trolled on social media and targeted by Britney fans," they added. "She thinks Justin’s learned from his mistakes and deserves to live in peace."

Us Weekly's source also confirmed that Biel knew about the abortion Spears had during her three-year relationship with Timberlake back in the early 2000s, which the "Toxic" singer opened up about for the first time in her book.

In The Woman in Me, Spears also revealed that Timberlake repeatedly cheated on her while they were together, that she once kissed another man, that he broke up with her in a two-word text message, and that she suffered greatly from the fallout of their breakup.

A second source told Us Weekly, "Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms—not air out their very personal, dirty laundry," they said. "He’s disappointed she went this route decades after they split up."

I think it's important we pause here to note that Spears' reputation suffered as a result of Timberlake's actions after their breakup, most notably his music video for Cry Me a River.

That said, the first source denied that Timberlake wanted Spears to stay silent. "Justin regrets that he hurt Britney. He was young," they said. "He thinks Britney has every right to tell her story and hopes they can move on now."

Now that's more like it.

