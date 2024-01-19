Jodie Foster Says Turning 60 Was "One of the Best Days" of Her Life

Jodie Foster, 61, just appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda Kotb to promote the latest season of True Detective, and she spoke out about loving the age she's at now.

Kotb recalled a previous interview of Foster's, when she had said that her fifties were a bit difficult, but that she'd loved turning 60, and asked the actress to elaborate.

"I don't wanna take credit for it though, 'cause I think it's some kind of hormone or something that got injected into my system, where suddenly the day I turned 60 was, you know, one of the best days of my life," Foster said.

Pressed to go on, she added, "I don't know, I just feel like suddenly nothing really mattered, and everything was a bonus, and I was just happy and content, and I wasn't competing with my old self. I had no expectations for what was happening, and I was ready for what was gonna come."

We’re catching up with Jodie Foster about the latest season of ‘True Detective,’ the lasting legacy of her role in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ and answers a question about her wife, Alex, that was submitted by her “bestie” Jamie Lee Curtis! pic.twitter.com/XanoHk6UoxJanuary 17, 2024 See more

This echoed a sentiment she'd expressed in an Interview magazine conversation back in November.

Speaking to feeling inner peace, Foster said at the time, "I think it’s an age thing, because I felt these huge shifts the day I turned 30 and the day I turned 60." (For all my astrology girlies, someone please tell Jodie Foster about Saturn returns...)

"And 60 was the best shift of all, because I was struggling in my fifties," she continued. "I was sort of like, 'Am I ever going to do anything meaningful again? Is this all there is?'"

She added, "Then something happened when I turned 60. I was like, 'I figured it out. This is good.' There was something about going back to the work with a different attitude, I think. About really enjoying supporting other people and saying to myself, 'This is not my time. I had my time. This is their time, and I get to participate in it by giving them whatever wisdom I have.'"

OK, yes, that DOES sound peaceful.