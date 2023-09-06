Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Release Joint Statement, Saying Their Split is Amicable and “A United Decision”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following news that Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, the couple has broken their silence, saying in a statement that “this is a united decision.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement, shared via Instagram today, read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to documents , Jonas filed paperwork to divorce Turner yesterday, stating that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The documents also state that it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The couple are parents to daughter Willa, born in 2020, and another daughter, identified in documents as “D.,” born in 2022. TMZ reports that Jonas wishes to establish a parenting plan that will allow for “frequent and continuing contact with both parties.” The outlet cites documents as saying that the children have primarily been living with Jonas in Miami and “other locations throughout the United States,” as Jonas’ band, the Jonas Brothers, is currently on tour.

Clues had been mounting to a possible dissolution of the marriage after Jonas and Turner sold their Miami mansion, which they purchased just last year. Jonas had been seen more than once without his wedding ring, and Turner was notably absent from many of the Jonas Brothers’ shows, despite sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas attending.

(Image credit: Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

The couple met in 2016 and immediately knew they were onto something, Jonas told Dr. Phil in a 2019 interview. “[We] were all in,” he said. “We knew it was something unique.” They became engaged in 2017 and married two times in 2019, once in Las Vegas and then again in France.

But 2023 has been rough for the couple, who People reports have “been living separate lives for months.” The outlet further reports that the divorce filing yesterday wasn’t a surprise to those in their inner circle, as they spent “the whole summer apart,” according to a source who knows the pair. The same source said Jonas and Turner “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time,” they said. “They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the U.K.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)