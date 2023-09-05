Joe Jonas Officially Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s (unfortunately) official: Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, TMZ reports.
Marie Claire reported on buzz surrounding the split on Sunday, but for the next two days Jonas—who had previously been sans wedding ring—was wearing it again, both onstage and on Instagram, giving us hope of a reconciliation.
But it seems it’s not to be, as TMZ has learned that Jonas has filed legal documents to end his marriage to Turner after four years. The couple married (twice!) in 2019 and share two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022. In the documents, Jonas is asking for joint custody of the children, and TMZ reports that Jonas and Turner have a prenuptial agreement.
The outlet reports that the couple have been having problems for around six months, and that Jonas has been looking for a divorce lawyer for at least a week. He filed for divorce in Florida, where he and Turner just sold their Miami home for $15 million last month after owning it for less than a year; TMZ reports that Jonas is being represented by Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce.
“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” a source told TMZ as to the reason for the split. “They have very different lifestyles.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Final Season of ‘The Crown’ Will Feature the Wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Netflix Confirms
The couple married in April 2005.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana Would Have “Loved” and “Embraced” Meghan Markle, Former Royal Butler Says
“I think she would have tried to understand her.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gigi Hadid on Balancing Work and Motherhood: “You Have to Be Intentional”
“I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Amidst Divorce Rumors, Joe Jonas Makes Silent Statement by Wearing His Wedding Ring Both Onstage and on Instagram
The ring had been absent recently—but is noticeably back now.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Rumors Swirl That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Headed for Divorce
The couple married in 2019 and share two children together.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sophie Turner Just Paid the Sweetest Tribute to Joe Jonas on His 34th Birthday
Matching PJs!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Oscars Weekend
In a stunning red gown, no less.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Sophie Turner Shared a Stealth Selfie During an Unboxing Video on Her Instagram Story
Sophie Turner shared a video of herself unboxing some new Louis Vuitton sunglasses on her Instagram Story that included a stealthy mirror selfie.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Sophie Turner Dyed Her Hair Red Again and Sansa Stark Is Reborn
Sophie Turner was spotted at a baseball game Sunday sporting newly dyed red hair, while she later posted a snap of her transformation on Instagram.
By Emily Dixon
-
Maisie Williams Thought Arya's 'Game of Thrones' Sex Scene Was a Prank
Joe Dempsie found it kind of weird, too.
By Lucy Wood
-
Sophie Turner Just Revealed One of the TWO Maids of Honor at Her Upcoming Wedding
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have always been MAJOR best friend goals as well as being tight-knit coworkers on the mega-intense Game of Thrones. Last night at the HBO show's season 8 premiere, we got confirmation of their closeness. According to Sophie, Maisie is going to be one of her maids of honor!
By Katherine J. Igoe