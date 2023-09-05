Joe Jonas Officially Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s (unfortunately) official: Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, TMZ reports.

Marie Claire reported on buzz surrounding the split on Sunday, but for the next two days Jonas—who had previously been sans wedding ring— was wearing it again , both onstage and on Instagram, giving us hope of a reconciliation.

But it seems it’s not to be, as TMZ has learned that Jonas has filed legal documents to end his marriage to Turner after four years. The couple married (twice!) in 2019 and share two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022. In the documents, Jonas is asking for joint custody of the children, and TMZ reports that Jonas and Turner have a prenuptial agreement.

The outlet reports that the couple have been having problems for around six months, and that Jonas has been looking for a divorce lawyer for at least a week. He filed for divorce in Florida, where he and Turner just sold their Miami home for $15 million last month after owning it for less than a year; TMZ reports that Jonas is being represented by Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce.

“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” a source told TMZ as to the reason for the split. “They have very different lifestyles.”