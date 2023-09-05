Joe Jonas Officially Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

The couple has been married since 2019.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
(Image credit: Getty/Dia Dipasupil)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

It’s (unfortunately) official: Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, TMZ reports.

Marie Claire reported on buzz surrounding the split on Sunday, but for the next two days Jonas—who had previously been sans wedding ring—was wearing it again, both onstage and on Instagram, giving us hope of a reconciliation. 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But it seems it’s not to be, as TMZ has learned that Jonas has filed legal documents to end his marriage to Turner after four years. The couple married (twice!) in 2019 and share two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022. In the documents, Jonas is asking for joint custody of the children, and TMZ reports that Jonas and Turner have a prenuptial agreement.

The outlet reports that the couple have been having problems for around six months, and that Jonas has been looking for a divorce lawyer for at least a week. He filed for divorce in Florida, where he and Turner just sold their Miami home for $15 million last month after owning it for less than a year; TMZ reports that Jonas is being represented by Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” a source told TMZ as to the reason for the split. “They have very different lifestyles.”

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

