Joe Jonas Allegedly Saw "Ring Cam" Footage of Sophie Turner That Precipitated Their Divorce

We might never know what actually led to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's unexpected divorce, unless either of them decides to speak out.

In the meantime, however, there are many tidbits out there that might help us form something of a picture. I would just caution everyone to take things with a pinch of salt, as ever when things don't come from a direct source.

With all that said, the latest report comes courtesy of TMZ, with the publication alleging that "Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over." This tidbit was apparently confirmed by several sources who know Jonas.

If this report is true, we still don't know anything about what exactly Turner allegedly did or said that was so bad it could place the last nail in the marriage coffin and, unfortunately for the nosier people among us, it's likely we never will find out.

After Jonas officially filed for divorce and this was reported by several publications, the soon-to-be former spouses issued a joint statement on Instagram, which read:

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

It was Jonas who filed for divorce, stating in filing documents that the union was "irretrievably broken" and expressing a wish for himself and Turner to share custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and her baby sister, 1.

According to TMZ, Jonas and Turner's marriage had been suffering for about six months prior to the filing.